A rating hit, Newberg's special to be repeated on June 19

Channel 4 anchor Jacquie Walker and former Channel 4 photographer Tom Vetter are co-producers of the Newberg special that the retired Channel 4 reporter said has been more than a year in the works.

Newberg and Vetter have provided Buffalo teachers with historical Channel 4 pieces they can use in their classrooms to provide a sense of the area’s history, with Buffalo’s role in the civil rights movement at the top of the list.

The documentary works as a mix of Buffalo history, television history and nostalgia.

Newberg explored the more than 70 years that TV news has been around by focusing on the civil rights movement here in the 1960s; the environmental catastrophe at Love Canal in the 1970s; the 1971 Attica Prison riot in 1971; the closing of Bethlehem Steel in the 1980s; a nuclear waste crisis that led to environmental concerns at West Valley in the 1980s; and the Buffalo Bills' four Super Bills losses in the 1990s.

The nostalgia part comes via watching the former Channel 4 reporters and anchors who are part of Buffalo media history, including the late Bob Koop, the late Van Miller, Carol Jasen and Marie Rice.

The special also could be viewed as Newberg’s love letter to his adopted Western New York, its history and local news.