At a party on Sunday, a couple asked me, “What are we going to watch now?”

They were seeking a strategy to deal with the actors and writers strikes in Hollywood that could last months and prevent new TV programs and movies from being produced.

It won’t be an immediate concern for people who subscribe to pay-TV cable channels like HBO and Showtime or pay for streaming sites since they have many programs that are finished and ready to air.

Network TV is a different animal. Its fall programs generally are written in the spring and filmed now.

That’s why CBS is planning to fill its fall schedule with reruns of the popular Paramount series “Yellowstone” and by airing the BBC series “Ghosts” that inspired the popular American version.

There also will be plenty of reality series, a cheap form that I’ve always viewed as a short-term fix that was the start of the network decline.

But for those who still want scripted series, the question asked at the party immediately reminded me of a 1998 NBC promotional campaign slogan that noted many people miss half the episodes of their favorite shows. The slogan was simple: “If you haven’t seen it, it is new to you.”

The idea was that most programs were only watched by a fraction of Americans and that the reruns were a new experience for those who hadn’t watched.

That is much truer today than it was 25 years ago when the campaign ran.

In Western New York, there wasn’t one prime-time network entertainment program during the May sweeps that hit a double-digit Nielsen rating even seven days after it originally aired. Many network programs only receive ratings of 2 or 3, which means most of Western New York isn’t watching them.

Of course, a family’s budget will play into the strategy of what to watch during the strikes.

If you have On Demand via cable or your provider, a full DVR or have streaming services, there will be much more available to watch than if you cut the cord and only watch the old-fashioned way over the air.

I will keep budgets in mind in offering a viewing strategy. Here’s my strike game plan for you.

Take advantage of free streaming trials: Hulu, Prime Video, Paramount + and Apple TV+ offer free trials of between a week to 30 days that enable anyone with streaming capabilities to watch shows on the services. Netflix does not offer a free trial. Peacock has a basic service with ads that is free. Many of my favorite streaming shows are on Apple TV+, including “Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking,” “Bad Sisters” and “Trying.” I’d take advantage of all free trials one at a time to spread out how long you can receive at least one.

Discover “The Bear” hype: I’m sure you’ve heard about the FX on Hulu series revolving around a chef played by Jeremy Allen White who leaves an elite restaurant to run his family beef restaurant in Chicago. But I doubt many readers have seen it because it is only available to those who receive FX on Hulu. The first season that premiered last year received 13 Emmy nominations. The second one currently streaming is even better and undoubtedly will get even more nominations.

Make a date with Meghan Markle: While having a hot dog at the Outer Harbor, I overheard a guy say how much he has enjoyed watching the first five episodes of “Suits.” I went over to talk with him because my better half and I are near the end of the fourth season of the show that has the same philosophy of combining legal cases with absurd comedy that you would find in a David E. Kelley series like “L.A. Law” or “Ally McBeal.” The series, which stars criminally handsome Gabriel Macht as New York City lawyer Harvey Specter, ran for 134 episodes over nine seasons on USA Network. Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, sparkles as a paralegal and love interest of Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a brilliant mind hired by Harvey to practice law even though he doesn’t have a law school degree. The cast is terrific, with Rick Hoffman providing comedy relief as a brilliant, deceitful lawyer who just wants to be liked even when he does some terrible things. The series is a guilty pleasure.

Go back to school: ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” created and starring Quinta Brunson, is the only network show to get significant love from the recent Emmy nominations. It hasn’t received strong ratings on WKBW-TV (Channel 7). You can catch up, either on Hulu or On Demand. The entire second season is available On Demand via Spectrum now.

Find “Will Trent”: The ABC series about a special agent (Ramon Rodriguez) in the Georgia Bureau of Investigations with “Monk”-like vibes was renewed despite low ratings. It was one of my favorite new shows of last season. ABC airs reruns at 8 p.m. Fridays. The entire first season is available On Demand. Entire seasons of CBS series “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Ghosts” and “Fire Country” and the three “Chicago” and “Law & Order” series on NBC also are available On Demand. I also would put the entire seasons of the Fox series “Accused” and “The Cleaning Lady” on my On Demand watch list.

Enjoy late night earlier than usual: The entire 18-episode last season of “Saturday Night Live” is On Demand as are some episodes of the late-night series hosted by James Corden, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel. You could overdose on Kimmel: Spectrum shows 447 episodes are available.

Try WNED-TV, the local PBS affiliate: It carries some terrific programs that don’t usually receive terrific viewership. Better yet, donate to Buffalo Toronto Public Media to receive PBS Passport, which offers a library of great programs to stream. If you haven’t seen Ken Burns’ Emmy-nominated documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” now is a good time to watch this important series. The phrase that “those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it” repeatedly comes to mind while watching the three-part series.

Ah, Canada: Western New Yorkers with cable have the advantage of receiving CBLT-TV, the CBC affiliate out of Toronto. Try some of its programs, including the popular “Murdoch Mysteries.” You might even discover a Canadian program that one of the American networks will carry if the strikes are prolonged.

Take an On Demand tour: You might be surprised by how many pay-cable shows are available On Demand. The Spectrum guide shows you’ll be able to see one episode of HBO’s “The Last of Us,” “Game of Thrones,” “Succession,” “White Lotus” and “Euphoria” on a Max Sampling channel for free in hopes you’ll sign up for the pay-service to continue watching them. The channel also offers the pilot of “The Sopranos” for free.

Check out a cable channel you rarely watch: How about starting with Tony Soprano’s favorite, the History Channel? You might learn something. Then head to FX, which carries many critically acclaimed shows.

Support Turner Classic Movies: TCM needed legendary directors Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Anderson to help save the channel that carries classic movies from being destroyed by Warner Bros. Discovery executives. On a recent Saturday night, I enjoyed the 1958 Alfred Hitchcock classic “Vertigo” starring Jimmy Stewart and Kim Novak on the same evening that “On the Waterfront” starring Marlon Brando aired.

Watch “Perry Mason” on WBBZ-TV: The series that premiered in 1957 starring Raymond Burr still holds up pretty well. HBO Max tried to update it with Matthew Rhys in the role, but it was canceled after two seasons.

Go sports crazy: It won’t be long before the college football season, the U.S. Tennis Open, baseball’s postseason, the NHL, NBA and the NFL seasons start. If you are a football fan, an NFL or college game will soon be on every night of the week.

Read a good book: It may be your last resort. Better yet, buy digital subscriptions to multiple newspapers to read to keep politicians accountable.