Take to the skies at these 5 great spots to fly kites

A few summers ago, my brother and I took some kites out of storage and headed to Delaware Park to relive some of our favorite childhood memories. Even though one of them got stuck in a tree, we had an absolute blast.

We realized that flying kites is not an activity exclusively for kids – in fact, it might be more fun as adults. We also learned that the key to a successful day of kiting is location. An open space with few trees and a strong breeze is the perfect place for kite flying.

With that in mind, here are five of the best places to fly kites locally.

Amherst State Park, 390 Mill St., Williamsville

If you follow the main path in Amherst State Park it will quickly take you through vast open fields that are superb places for flying kites. There are areas with cut grass and areas with taller grass, either will work fine but if you opt for the taller grass be sure to bring proper footwear and check for ticks. It’s best to visit on a windier day, as the park has ample space but lacks a reliable breeze like other locations closer to bodies of water.