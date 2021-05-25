Take to the skies at these 5 great spots to fly kites

A few summers ago, my brother and I took some kites out of storage and headed to Delaware Park to relive some of our favorite childhood memories. Even though one of them got stuck in a tree, we had an absolute blast.
We realized that flying kites is not an activity exclusively for kids – in fact, it might be more fun as adults. We also learned that the key to a successful day of kiting is location. An open space with few trees and a strong breeze is the perfect place for kite flying.
With that in mind, here are five of the best places to fly kites locally.
Amherst State Park, 390 Mill St., Williamsville
If you follow the main path in Amherst State Park it will quickly take you through vast open fields that are superb places for flying kites. There are areas with cut grass and areas with taller grass, either will work fine but if you opt for the taller grass be sure to bring proper footwear and check for ticks. It’s best to visit on a windier day, as the park has ample space but lacks a reliable breeze like other locations closer to bodies of water.
Gratwick-Riverside Park, 1300 River Road, North Tonawanda
Not only is Gratwick Park home base for the Great Lakes Kitefliers Society, it’s also listed as a favorite flying field by the American Kitefliers Association. That’s because of its location on the shore of the Niagara River where there’s always a steady breeze and there are few trees to snag kites. The GLKS hold a flying event that is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. on the first and third Sundays of each month.
Hoyt Lake, Delaware Park, 199 Lincoln Pkwy.
If you walk past Shakespeare Hill you’ll find an open field that’s big enough for small- and medium-size kites. If you keep walking to the other side of the lake, there’s a second field adjacent to the Delaware Avenue “S-curves” and the 198. Both fields offer beautiful views of the lake and enough treeless space to avoid snags. Try visiting midday on a weekday, as the fields are popular spots for parkgoers after 5 p.m. and on weekends.
Buffalo Harbor State Park, Wilkeson Pointe and basically any parking lot or greenspace along Fuhrmann Boulevard at the Outer Harbor are ideal for flying kites. The breeze from Lake Erie is perfect for kites to glide on, making it a favorite spot for local kiters like Jim Emmanuele of West Seneca, who frequently flies kites as big as 65 feet long. Meanwhile, the views of downtown Buffalo offer a beautiful backdrop, especially at sunset.
Reservoir State Park, Witmer Road, Niagara Falls
Like Gratwick Park, Reservoir State Park enjoys consistent gusts from the nearby Niagara River, offering fantastic kite-flying conditions. The park’s sledding area is large and unbothered by trees or structures, making kite flying a breeze. Between the baseball fields, driving range and other amenities, the park boasts other green spaces that are fine options for kite flying.