Take the road less traveled and enjoy stops on a foliage ride through the Southern Tier

For many people, a trip to New York State’s Southern Tier means visiting Ellicottville, Allegany State Park or Chautauqua Lake. Look past the allure of the region’s most popular destinations, however, and you’ll find a sprawling yet overlooked network of small municipalities that are worth more than just a drive-through.

My family has owned a summer cottage in the small village of Little Valley for 60 years and I have become intimately familiar with the eats, hikes and activities around Cattaraugus County.

Consider taking the road less traveled while visiting the Southern Tier on fall foliage rides. Little Valley, Salamanca, Olean and Randolph offer more than enough attractions for a day trip. Best of all, the following destinations are no more than 90 minutes from downtown Buffalo and no more than 45 minutes from each other.

A trip to this region of the Southern Tier must include a stop at Little Rock City. Located in Rock City State Forest near Little Valley, you’ll need roughly an hour to walk on top of and through the giant boulders scattered in the park. Whenever I’ve brought friends, they’ve agreed that walking through the boulders was a highlight of their trip.