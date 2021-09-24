Take the road less traveled and enjoy stops on a foliage ride through the Southern Tier

For many people, a trip to New York State’s Southern Tier means visiting Ellicottville, Allegany State Park or Chautauqua Lake. Look past the allure of the region’s most popular destinations, however, and you’ll find a sprawling yet overlooked network of small municipalities that are worth more than just a drive-through.
My family has owned a summer cottage in the small village of Little Valley for 60 years and I have become intimately familiar with the eats, hikes and activities around Cattaraugus County.
Consider taking the road less traveled while visiting the Southern Tier on fall foliage rides. Little Valley, Salamanca, Olean and Randolph offer more than enough attractions for a day trip. Best of all, the following destinations are no more than 90 minutes from downtown Buffalo and no more than 45 minutes from each other.
A trip to this region of the Southern Tier must include a stop at Little Rock City. Located in Rock City State Forest near Little Valley, you’ll need roughly an hour to walk on top of and through the giant boulders scattered in the park. Whenever I’ve brought friends, they’ve agreed that walking through the boulders was a highlight of their trip.
Contrary to popular belief, the boulders are not remnants of the same glacial erosion that helped carve the lakes and valleys of the nearby Allegany State Park. They’re the result of the mountain building processes orogeny. As you walk in the shadows of these marvelous rocks, it’s hard not to appreciate the fact that something like this exists so close to Buffalo.
An alternative to take in the region’s natural beauty is horseback riding. The Crosspatch (5281 Baker Road, Salamanca), offers an unrivaled experience at a fair price. Our guides took us up and down some of Elkdale State Forest’s steep hills with ease and were quick to point out indigenous flora and fauna. The ranch also did a fantastic job working with my three cousins, two of whom were younger than 9 and had to ride with a guide. One felt scared at first, but after 10 minutes everyone was excited and enjoying the ride.
After a busy morning, a hearty meal is called for. Vern’s Place (16 Jamestown St., Randolph) has a mean selection of affordable homestyle classics and will make you feel like you’re sitting down for a family meal. For breakfast, I’d recommend the scram-bowl, sausage gravy and biscuits, an omelet or a stack of Vern’s generously sized pancakes. For lunch, the half-pound burgers are perfect fuel for the rest of the day’s activities.
Afterward, head about two minutes down the road to Peaches and Cream (19 Main St.) for arguably the biggest, and tastiest, ice cream in the region. Check out the restaurant’s selection of local fruits, veggies, cheese, Amish jams and other goods, too.
Make a quick pit stop at the Randolph Library (26 Jamestown St.) to see the replica skull and tusks of the Columbian Mammoth whose remains were discovered at a fish hatchery outside of town in 1934. Although it’s not the real skeleton, it’s interesting to see and the display gives a unique insight to the history of the Southern Tier.
Regardless of when you go, or if you buy anything, there’s a therapeutic and even nostalgic quality to perusing the aisles of an antique store.
Then pop over to Salamanca Mall Antiques (100 Main St., Salamanca). Boasting more than 1 million items from over 1,000 dealers, it claims to be the largest antique mall in New York State. You can spend hours looking at the vintage art, furniture, jewelry, military gear and other rarities on sale.
Also consider visiting the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum (82 W. Hetzel St., Salamanca) to learn about the tribe’s history through exhibits on influential women, the significance of tattoos and the Creation Story. Plus there are collections of antler carvings, pottery, beadwork and other traditional artforms.
Alternatively, the Amish Trail has numerous stops throughout Cattaraugus County. From furniture to woven goods and maple syrup, each stop offers something different. It’s an educational experience to see the Amish’s alternative lifestyle and in my experience, if you are friendly and inquire about how something is made, you can get a demonstration of how something like an old-fashioned loom, for example, works.
For a kid-friendly activity, Cattaraugus County has numerous alpaca farms and the animal’s hypoallergenic fleece affords those with allergies a fun opportunity, too. A Slice of Heaven Alpacas (11144 Pope Road, Randolph), Lakeview Farm Alpacas (1789 David Drive, Olean) and Cardinal Acre Alpacas (9795 Manley Hill Road, Little Valley) all offer educational and feeding opportunities.
A trip to this region of the Southern Tier isn’t complete without dinner at Olean’s Beef-N-Barrel (146 N. Union St.). The restaurant has served as the backdrop for many family reunions over the years and its signature roast beef sandwich is why. Every time my family has met at the restaurant we all order the roast beef sandwich, it’s that good. For dessert, you have to order the peppermint snowball. I don’t make the rules, this is simply a fact. You can thank me later.