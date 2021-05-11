Take a walk at these area parks

Walking and hiking are activities we can do year-round, but there is something about the warming weather that especially calls for a visit to paths and trails across the area. Here are a few of the many spots we can visit at area parks, broken into three geographical regions.
Buffalo
This world-renown park, one of three designed here by Frederick Law Olmsted Sr. and Calvert Vaux, has two complementary trail options near Delaware Avenue. The trail surrounding the Delaware Park Golf Course is sandwiched between the Scajaquada Expressway and the Buffalo Zoo. It's a paved trail that’s great for running, biking, rollerblading and enjoying the sunset over the city.
By contrast, the Japanese Garden is a 6-acre strolling garden following a flowered brick walkway bordering Scajaquada Creek and adjacent to the Buffalo History Museum. Overlooking Mirror Lake, Japanese Garden was a gift from Buffalo's sister city Kanazawa, Japan, in 1972. Whether you’re in the mood for more hustle and bustle of the golf course trail or the sweet serenity of the Japanese Garden, both trails are fairly easy to walk, level-sloped and just across the road from each other.
Tifft Nature Preserve, 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd.
With 264 acres of restored habitat and 5 miles of trails and boardwalks, Tifft's expansive woodland paths are a great break from the fast-paced city nearby. Situated five minutes from downtown Buffalo and adjacent to the Outer Harbor, the preserve emphasizes education, hosting community events like guided walks and book club discussions. Visitors can take restful walks through the cattail marshes and ponds, often able to see various birds, turtles and other wildlife throughout the trails. Dogs are not allowed.
East Aurora/Wales
Knox Farm State Park, 437 Buffalo Road, East Aurora
This iconic state park is a local staple, greeting visitors with crimson barns, rustic fences and rolling hills. Locals can walk for hours through miles of trails winding through wooded, meadow and concrete paved areas, admiring the vast tree and bird populations in the forest and pond. With pockets of historic buildings, a library in the woods and a spacious fenced dog park near the entrance, Knox is a versatile spot for a relaxed hike with the family, or even a photo shoot.
Sinking Ponds Sanctuary, 400 Pine St., East Aurora
Though it has a somewhat humble exterior behind the East Aurora Water Authority building, Sinking Ponds’ woodland sanctuary is one of my favorite places to sit on a bench and watch the sunset while surrounded by seemingly untouched forests, ponds and shaded trails. You could easily hike the couple of miles of trails in about 30 to 60 minutes, but the stillness in this spot is unlike others on this list, the ducks in the pond sometimes being the only ones making a sound in the sanctuary.
Hunter’s Creek County Park, 4812 Hunters Creek Road, Wales
This is a spot you can really get lost in. With 760 acres of land, this county park – officially named Sgt. Mark A. Rademacher Memorial Park – sprawls with trails of all difficulty levels and many outdoor activities. Whether you’re looking to jump across streams, pass over wooden bridges on level trails, or head up a 30-degree-angle trail into the forest, Hunter’s Creek is the perfect spot for an adventure. Colors sprayed on trees help you find your way back to the parking lot. Dogs are welcome and you may see horses on the trail.
Cheektowaga/Lancaster
Como Lake Park, 2220 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga
This is another easy trail to try if you’re in the mood for a brief, level hike outdoors, with a mile or so path running alongside Cayuga Creek. If you’d like to stay out of the woods, concrete paths also run through the expansive park, connecting shelters with picnic tables and grills, a bridge, groves, fireplaces, the Como Lake Lighthouse, and a human-made lake. Nearby residents are likely to see this park evolve, since this area will be the future home of the Como Lake Bark Park, a project headed by Lancaster Unleashed.
Stiglmeier Park, 500 Losson Road, Cheektowaga
This is the hike if you’re looking for something not too exhaustive. Stiglmeier is a marsh-type area with grasses and ample forests, but boardwalk paths connected to well-paved areas through the woods. The wildlife – usually birds, chipmunks and squirrels – often come right up to you. If you bring little ones, it can be a bit like a Disney character experience for them. There is an ample selection of trails, all named after some aspect of nature like “Maple” or “Hummingbird," but signage makes it easy to find your way to your car or picnic area.