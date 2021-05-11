Take a walk at these area parks

Though it has a somewhat humble exterior behind the East Aurora Water Authority building, Sinking Ponds’ woodland sanctuary is one of my favorite places to sit on a bench and watch the sunset while surrounded by seemingly untouched forests, ponds and shaded trails. You could easily hike the couple of miles of trails in about 30 to 60 minutes, but the stillness in this spot is unlike others on this list, the ducks in the pond sometimes being the only ones making a sound in the sanctuary.

Hunter’s Creek County Park, 4812 Hunters Creek Road, Wales

This is a spot you can really get lost in. With 760 acres of land, this county park – officially named Sgt. Mark A. Rademacher Memorial Park – sprawls with trails of all difficulty levels and many outdoor activities. Whether you’re looking to jump across streams, pass over wooden bridges on level trails, or head up a 30-degree-angle trail into the forest, Hunter’s Creek is the perfect spot for an adventure. Colors sprayed on trees help you find your way back to the parking lot. Dogs are welcome and you may see horses on the trail.

Cheektowaga/Lancaster

Como Lake Park, 2220 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga