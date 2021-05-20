Take a swing at outdoor fun with mini golf, go-karts and more

Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s almost time to enjoy the seasonal outdoor activities afforded by the warm weather.
From miniature golf to go-karts and batting cages, there are tons of places to enjoy the warm weather while getting a little competitive, and most importantly having fun.
Whether you’re looking for an idea for date night or something to do with your kids or grandkids, consider these six spots that bring out the kid in everyone.
Adventure Landing, 2400 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda
Adventure Landing has three 18-hole mini-golf courses with their own distinctive themes and landscapes. The lagoon course features a cave and waterfall; the frontier course is western-themed; and the adventure course features animals including a giant giraffe. For adults, one game costs $9, two games cost $10 and a three-game pass that never expires is $12. Children's tickets are $6, $7 and $9, respectively.
Bayview Raceway and Golf, 3808 Bayview Road
Bayview Raceway is the perfect place to squeeze in a round of mini golf or some laps around the go-kart track before or after hitting one of the beaches along Lake Erie’s shore. Mini golf is $10 per person ($9 for seniors) and go-karting is $15 for 17 laps. Participants must be at least 4 feet, 6 inches to go-kart.
Broadway Driving Range & Miniature Golf, 4367 Broadway, Depew
Enjoy the soothing sounds of waterfalls, fountains and ponds while playing through Broadway’s 18-hole mini-golf course. When you’re done golfing, head to the adjacent Green Acres Ice Cream and cool off with a cone or sundae. Tickets to play miniature golf are $6.50 to $7.50; ages 3 and younger play for free. Replays cost $2.95 and a mini golf value pass good for 10 games is $60.
Grand Island Fun Center, 2660 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island
If you’re looking for the ultimate day of outdoor fun, look no further than the Grand Island Fun Center. There's a variety of activities to play at the Fun Center: miniature golf, batting cages, go-karts and laser tag all outside, plus an indoor arcade. Attractions run from $9 to $15 per person, but the best way to experience the Fun Center is through a VIP pass. For $25, you get access to unlimited mini golf and a choice of two attractions, or, for $31, you get unlimited mini golf and three attractions.
Lasertron, 5101 N. Bailey Ave.
Lasertron has three nine-hole outdoor mini golf courses – garden, island and cave courses. When you’re done golfing take an adult-sized big wheel for a spin on Lasertron’s outdoor racetrack. Instead of traditional go-karts, racers pilot a jumbo version of the classic children’s toy with racing tires. Lasertron works on a credit system and mini golf and big wheels both cost two credits. The cheapest credit package is $25 for eight credits.
Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome, 175 Brompton Road, Tonawanda
Although it’s not outside, the Golf Dome’s 18-hole mini-golf course is one of the most affordable in the area at only $5 a person. When you’re done put-putting, head outside and take a few swings in the Town of Tonawanda’s batting cages next door. Tokens worth 22 pitches cost $1.50 each or six for $7.