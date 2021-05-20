Take a swing at outdoor fun with mini golf, go-karts and more

Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s almost time to enjoy the seasonal outdoor activities afforded by the warm weather.

From miniature golf to go-karts and batting cages, there are tons of places to enjoy the warm weather while getting a little competitive, and most importantly having fun.

Whether you’re looking for an idea for date night or something to do with your kids or grandkids, consider these six spots that bring out the kid in everyone.

Adventure Landing, 2400 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda

Adventure Landing has three 18-hole mini-golf courses with their own distinctive themes and landscapes. The lagoon course features a cave and waterfall; the frontier course is western-themed; and the adventure course features animals including a giant giraffe. For adults, one game costs $9, two games cost $10 and a three-game pass that never expires is $12. Children's tickets are $6, $7 and $9, respectively.

Bayview Raceway and Golf, 3808 Bayview Road