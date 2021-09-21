Take a fall drive on the road to antiquing

For some reason I’ve always considered antiquing a fall activity.
Maybe it’s because I frequently take road trips to New York’s countryside, where antique malls are abundant, during the fall. Or maybe it’s because during the summer I’m too focused on outdoor activities – an antique mall is the perfect escape during a snap of dreary fall weather.
Regardless of when you go, or if you buy anything, there’s a therapeutic and even nostalgic quality to perusing the aisles of an antique store.
Western New York has no shortage of antique stores. And while neighborhoods such as Hertel and Elmwood have an abundance of boutique shops, this guide focuses on larger antique malls and those with outdoor spaces that are perfect for incorporating into a daytrip.
Below, in ascending order of travel time, are four of my favorite antique malls.
Antique World Market, 11111 Main St., Clarence (about a 30-minute drive from downtown Buffalo)
Antique World Market’s seven shops offer a diverse option of antiques for both the casual browser and the high-end collector. Head to the Expo Market for vintage books, comics, records, clothing, military gear and more. If you’re in the market for collectible antiques, Premiere Antique Center has everything from jewelry and paintings to fine china and furniture. The Clarence Hollow Antique Mall is a mixed bag of new and vintage, featuring the Bonadio Country Store that sells locally made soaps, honey and candy. A pro tip: Visit during the weekend when an indoor and outdoor flea market is set up to look at even more vendors’ goods. During the fall, walk over to the adjoining Great Pumpkin Farm for seasonal activities, food and more.
Landmark Acres Antiques, 232 W. Main St., Westfield (about a 65-minute drive from downtown Buffalo)
If you’re looking to couple your antiquing with a history lesson, look no further than Landmark Acres Antiques, which is located in the oldest-settled property in Chautauqua County. Built in 1802, the property once served as the county’s first farm and post office, earning it a spot on the National Register of Historical Places.
Landmark specializes in early antiques from the 1720s to the 1920s including vintage furniture, fine china, glassware and more. This is the perfect place to stop before heading to the Chautauqua Institution for a live event or after grabbing a meal at the Athenaeum Hotel’s Heirloom Restaurant.
Salamanca Mall Antiques, 100 Main St., Salamanca (about a 70-minute drive from downtown Buffalo)
More than 1,000 dealers specializing in everything from Asian and Native American antiques to vintage toys, jewelry and coins occupy Salamanca Mall Antiques’ 31,000 square-foot domain. In my opinion, a trip to the Southern Tier isn’t complete without stopping at the mall. It’s the perfect place to shop for the "cottagecore" decorations millennials have deemed desirable while still offering serious buyers more than enough to choose from. In fact, some of the rustic tchotchkes my family has around our cottage have come from the mall. Whether you’re in the market for a rack of antlers, a vintage pair of wooden skis or a turn-of-the-century piece of furniture, you’ll likely find it at Salamanca Mall Antiques.
The Windmill Farm and Craft Market, 3900 NY 14-A, Penn Yan (about a 2 hour and 10-minute drive from downtown Buffalo)
What I love about the Windmill is that you can spend an entire day browsing its 175 shops and still leave having not seen everything. The sheer amount of new and vintage goods for sale is impressive. Most of the stands and shops are outdoors, so you can enjoy the fall weather. In addition to antiques, fresh produce, locally made goods and local food and drink are all for sale. The Windmill is a bit of a drive but is, unquestionably, worth it. Try making a stop on the way to Keuka Lake State Park or one of the Finger Lakes region’s numerous wineries and vineyards – areas rich in colorful fall foliage. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through November.