Take a fall drive on the road to antiquing

What I love about the Windmill is that you can spend an entire day browsing its 175 shops and still leave having not seen everything. The sheer amount of new and vintage goods for sale is impressive. Most of the stands and shops are outdoors, so you can enjoy the fall weather. In addition to antiques, fresh produce, locally made goods and local food and drink are all for sale. The Windmill is a bit of a drive but is, unquestionably, worth it. Try making a stop on the way to Keuka Lake State Park or one of the Finger Lakes region’s numerous wineries and vineyards – areas rich in colorful fall foliage. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through November.