Summer staycation: Cross these local attractions off your bucket list

Summer 2021 is staring us in the face once again with the backdrop of Covid-19.
We are vaccinated (yeah!), but maybe not quite ready to fly just yet, so some of our summer will be a staycation of sorts with local places on our list to visit.
However, it pains us to admit, these places have been on our “list” for several years. Places we always meant to check out but never quite get around to in the short Western New York summer before Bills season kicks in.
Alas, we are going to try again, so won’t you join us? All are following Covid-19 protocols, so visit each website for details.
6472 Old Lake Shore Road, Derby
Years ago, we took my mom on Forest Lawn’s fantastic “All Wright, All Day” tour for her 70th birthday. Graycliff was a stop, and it wasn’t quite finished. We always meant to go back. My mom turns 77 in July. It’s time. Graycliff offers a Private Standard Tour and Extended Tour for up to four guests each. There’s also an Open House Tour (self-guided) and Hybrid Essentials Tour. Visit Graycliff online for all the details and to buy tickets.
Various starting points
Every year, we say we are going to do a tour or two, and never do. It’s ironic because during the summer, there are tours every day, at a slew of different times with walking or bike options. We’ve had our eye on the Allentown Mob Tour (do we want to know how a Rembrandt painting stolen from a French museum found its way to Buffalo? Yes!). Explore Buffalo has added new tours for 2021. Family passes ($90; two adults, two kids in a household) provide free admission to all basic walking and bike tours for the year, plus discounts on specialty tours. An individual pass is $60. Tours are usually around $15, so a pass is the way to go (especially because it forces people like us to use it). Visit Explore Buffalo online for a tour calendar and information.
1 Museum Court
Located behind the Buffalo History Museum are the Japanese Gardens, free to visit anytime. Buffalo’s sister city, Kanazawa, Japan, helped renovate these gardens in 1996, providing plants and stone lanterns. So, obviously, we are way behind the eight ball to see them. We missed the cherry blossoms this year, but are game for a nice relaxing picnic once the weather warms up. The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy offers self-guided mobile audio tours, too, including tours of the Japanese Garden. Visit Buffalo Parks online for details and the Friends of the Japanese Garden of Buffalo Facebook page.
Chestnut Ridge Park, Route 277, Orchard Park
We are discovering our youth is not eternal, so maybe it is time to get our still-semi-flexible body to the Eternal Flame. A good hike in the woods on the hills and along a creek bed to see the flame is just what we need in 2021. Like a beacon of hope, the Eternal Flame burns as a reminder that while some things in life present a rocky path (like Covid-19), at the end our hard work will make it all worth it when we see what’s really good in the world.
Here are a few of the many spots we can visit at area parks, broken into three geographical regions.
180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda
It’s ironic because the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum is exactly the kind of museum I would seek out if on vacation. Who doesn’t have fond memories of running to pick out the perfect horse? The carved horses are works of art and the history of many amusement park rides can be traced back to Allan Herschell’s company. Admission includes ride tokens (yes!). And with the new Buffalo Heritage Carousel hopefully opening on Canalside this year, it’s time to get a little background on carrousels.
115 Water St., Lewiston
We’ve done (and loved) Maid of the Mist, but we’ve always been intrigued by the Whirlpool Jetboat Tour. We envision the wind whipping our short hair into a frenzy. We’ll wait for a hot, hot day as the website says to bring a complete change of clothes, including footwear! For the less adventurous, there is a Freedom Jet Dry Boat Tour. Packages combine tours with things such as helicopter tour, zipline, Segway and rope course additions. Online, under deals and specials, there are discounts, including a local discount and “staycay” discount for the boat tour. Perfect, so what are we waiting for?