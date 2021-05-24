Summer staycation: Cross these local attractions off your bucket list

Every year, we say we are going to do a tour or two, and never do. It’s ironic because during the summer, there are tours every day, at a slew of different times with walking or bike options. We’ve had our eye on the Allentown Mob Tour (do we want to know how a Rembrandt painting stolen from a French museum found its way to Buffalo? Yes!). Explore Buffalo has added new tours for 2021. Family passes ($90; two adults, two kids in a household) provide free admission to all basic walking and bike tours for the year, plus discounts on specialty tours. An individual pass is $60. Tours are usually around $15, so a pass is the way to go (especially because it forces people like us to use it). Visit Explore Buffalo online for a tour calendar and information.