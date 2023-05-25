The National Comedy Center in Jamestown has a new program that provides free admission to visitors ages 17 and younger through the summer.

The 14-week special, made possible by Shults Auto Group, runs from Memorial Day (May 26) through Labor Day (Sept. 4).

Up to two kids and teens will be admitted free to both the National Comedy Center Museum (203 W. Second St., Jamestown) and the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum (2 W. Third St., Jamestown) with the purchase of an admission ticket by an accompanying adult. Tickets purchased online range from $20.50 to $31.50.

The 37,000-square-foot National Comedy Center was recently named one of the 25 top family weekend getaways in the country by U.S. News & World Report. It has more than 50 interactive and immersive experiences where kids can create memes and cartoons, try comedy karaoke and use green screens to get into classic comedy scenes.

For information on the offer and the museums, visit comedycenter.org/kids.