Summer Guide: Kid-friendly events, attractions

Whether you're an adult looking for places to spend time with the kids or an adult who wants to play to bring out your inner child who loved trains or dinosaurs – we've compiled a list of special events and attractions that will even make adults feel like kids again.

Special events

Antarctic Dinosaurs. This touring exhibit at the Buffalo Museum of Science takes you through Antarctica to bring you face to face with such extinct creatures as a 25-foot-long Cryolophosaurus and the sea monster Taniwhasaurus. Visitors will get to try excavation techniques used in digging for dinosaur fossils and see about 50 fossils like the upper arm bone of a pterosaur, a flying reptile. Tickets have a timed entry and are separate from regular museum admission. Cost is $24 adults, $21 for ages 2 to 17, seniors, students and military.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra movie nights. The BPO has two movie-themed nights that were made for kids. For each event, the audience will watch a very popular movie on the big screen while hearing the soundtrack performed live by the BPO. At 7:30 p.m. June 4, the BPO performs the music of "Star Wars: A New Hope" in Kleinhans Music Hall. That's the original 1978 film where we first heard the iconic "Star Wars" theme. The BPO moves on to another popular film franchise with "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" on July 9 at Artpark in Lewiston.

Day Out with Thomas. Celebrate the 75th anniversary of Thomas & Friends from June 10-12 at this annual event held at the Medina Railroad Museum (530 West Ave.). Train rides with Thomas depart every 45 minutes, rain or shine. The day includes themed activities, a meet and greet with Sir Topham Hatt, activities at the Imagination Station, an approximate 25-minute ride aboard Thomas the Tank Engine and admission to the museum. Event grounds are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nights at the ballpark. The Buffalo Bisons continue to host special nights made especially for families at Sahlen Field. The team's popular “Star Wars Night” returns on June 11 with pre- and post-game appearances by your favorite – and not so favorite – "Star Wars" characters. (The Bisons will be dressed in Palpatine jerseys.) New this year is “Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night” on Aug. 27. Captain America and Captain Marvel will be there, along with other guest appearances. Bring the family pet for Dog Days at the Park where you can get treats and Bisons' gear for your best friend. Remaining dates are June 9, July 6, Aug. 23, Sept. 6. Family packs are available.

Ongoing attractions

Buffalo Heritage Carousel. This beautifully restored vintage carousel includes 30 horses, a sea dragon, deer, lion, tiger and ostrich among its menagerie. Located inside a solar-powered roundhouse at Canalside on downtown Buffalo’s waterfront, it was custom designed and manufactured in 1924 by Spillman Engineering in North Tonawanda for Domenick De Angelis. Summer hours (June, July and August) are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. It is closed Tuesdays. Rides are $1.

Hidden Valley Animal Adventures. Take a walk – and ride – on the wild side of this 63-acre sanctuary that is home to about 400 animals of nearly 40 species. Look for Betsy the goat and her newborn twin boys at the Small Animal Adventure where you can get close and even feed some of the animals. Another newborn is Bessie the zebu calf and you can also meet Sadie, 1, a Nilgai antelope. The Wild Game Safari is a 2.2-mile self-driven trail route. (Shuttle buses are available, but reservations must be made in advance). Admission is $12 to $15. Food – both the human and animal kind – is available on premises. A full list of animals and rules is available at hiddenvalleyadventure.com. The address is 2887 Royce Road, Varysburg.

Old Fort Niagara. This is one of those backyard treasures we take for granted. Set against the picturesque backdrop of where the Niagara River meets Lake Ontario in Youngstown, the 22-acre National Historic Landmark is home to six 18th century buildings including the impressive French Castle, built in 1726. Other buildings are from the 19th and 20th century when the fort was a military post. Self-guided and guided tours are available during normal hours, but kids will especially enjoy one of the living history events that include such extended activities as artillery and musket demonstrations, music and cooking. The French and Indian War Encampment, the fort’s largest event of the year, re-creates the 1759 siege of Fort Niagara, July 2-4. Learn about the American Revolution on the New York frontier during “Soldiers of the American Revolution,” July 23-24, and the Fort Niagara's role in the War of 1812 during an encampment, Sept. 3-4. The fort is open year-round with extended hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Memorial Day through Labor Day. Admission is $17 adults, $12 ages 6 to 12.

Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve. Who doesn't love playing in the dirt? This 54-acre park in Blasdell is home to fossils from the Devonian Period – the "ages of fishes" – dating back about 380 million years ago. So not only is digging encouraged, you get to keep all the fossils you find. What are the chances of finding a fossil you wonder? If you just look down, it's about 100%. Bring your own small shovel and pail or rent equipment on site for $5. The site is accessible. It's out in the open so bring sunblock and appropriate clothing. Food is allowed; just clean up after yourself. Penn Dixie is at 4050 North St., Blasdell. Admission is $11-$13.

