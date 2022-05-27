Summer Guide: For warm weather fun, just add water, beaches, parks and ice cream

The Buffalo area has the best summers in the world. Locals know the abundance of opportunities for enjoying water-related activities, a plethora of public parks and tasty amenities on sunny days and balmy nights of this idyllic season.

This Shiny Guide of Summer Fun for Everyone has all the summer elements: water, sport, turf and ice cream.

Splash pads

Splash pads are a fun and free way to cool down in the summer. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, a gorgeous Victorian-era Olmsted-designed park with picnic spots in sun or shade, has a large splash pad near Best Street and Fillmore Avenue. The official name of the five-acre splashpad/reflecting pool is The Humboldt Basin, and it is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day. There's also a splash pad at Centennial Pool at the foot of Porter Avenue at the edge of LaSalle Park that is bit more modernized than MLK's, but not as large. In Kaisertown, visit the splash pad in Houghton Park (1675 Clinton St.).

Water activities

Kayaking and other non-motorized water-top sports have become key ways to enjoy the summer on local streams and along the Buffalo and Niagara rivers and Lake Erie's shoreline. There are dozens of places to embark on your own craft, and some rent kayaks, paddleboards and hydrobikes. Be sure to bring a life jacket/personal flotation device.

Launch a canoe or kayak at Outer Harbor/Wilkeson Pointe Kayak launch, the foot of Hamburg Street or at Canalside. Other excellent launch spots are at Beaver Island State Park (there are four, check the map online or at the park), and via a rolling launch into Tonawanda Creek in North Tonawanda (near the Botanical Gardens on Sweeney Street and East Robinson Road).

BFLO Harbor Kayak (44 Prime St.) at Canalside rents single and tandem kayaks and longboards, and has guided tours on the Buffalo River. Hourly rentals are $25 for single kayaks, $40 for tandems and $25 for paddleboards.

Kayaks also can be rented at Elevator Alley Kayak inside The Barrel Factory (65 Vandalia St.) in the First Ward. Launch at the foot of Hamburg Street at Mutual Riverfront Park. Make reservations online. Two-hour rentals are $30 for a single kayak, $50 for a tandem kayak.

Longboards at The Beach and Longboards Paddle Company rent paddleboards, hydrobikes and kayaks at Wilkeson Pointe, Hamburg Town Beach, Lake Erie Seaway Trail and the Ohio Street launch near RiverFest Park. Rentals (including tandem kayaks) are $25 per hour and $65 for the day.

And if you've ever yearned to paddle a boat or a giant pink flamingo, head to Hoyt Lake at Delaware Park to rent a FLOATmingo (FLO for Frederick Law Olmsted, of course) or a wooden row boat. Half-hour rentals are $10 for a rowboat, $15 for a FLOATmingo.

Beach fun

Grab a blanket, towel, picnic gear and hit one of the many sandy beaches on Lake Erie or the Niagara River. Beaches have various degrees of natural beauty, party vibes and amenities like snack bars and nearby restrooms. While most area beaches have swimming and lifeguards, some are solely prime real estate for relaxing.

To get your tan glowing and your beach fun going, Gallagher Beach at the Outer Harbor has a stretch of sand with a boardwalk, some permanent structures with picnic tables, and Gallagher Pier with views of Lake Erie and Cargill Pool Elevator.

Woodlawn Beach State Park (3580 Lakeshore Road/Route 5) has sand dunes, a trail through wooded wetlands along a boardwalk, live music, a mile-long beach and the seasonal Solé restaurant and bar. Parking is $7. Bennett Beach (8276 Old Lakeshore Road, Angola) has a lifeguard and swimming from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (there is a parking fee, $7), and Evangola State Park (10191 Old Lakeshore Road, Irving) has natural shale cliffs, picnicking spots and a snack shack. To extend a beach outing, Evangola has an adjacent campground and yurts for rent.

Beaver Island State Park is located along the Niagara River at the southern end of Grand Island. It has an expansive beach, a boardwalk and snack bar. Parking is $7 during the summer.

Amusement parks

Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World (2400 Grand Island Blvd.), at the spot formerly known as Fantasy Island, plans to open in time for a full summer of rides and amusement park treats. Six Flags Darien Lake (9993 Alleghany Road, Darien Center), about 40 minutes outside of Buffalo, features Hurricane Harbor water park, thrill rides and rides for kids. One-day Darien Lake tickets are $34.99, with other packages available.

Parks for picnics, markets

We have an abundance of public parks to enjoy from Frederick Law Olmsted-designed parks, to myriad pocket parks, parks alongside beaches and the Niagara River, and parkways for farmers markets/music/hanging with pals and pups. Try a new park some time and marvel at all the green space that is a great community gift.

Gusto's Farmers Market Guide for 2022 Here is a rundown of farmers markets in Erie and Niagara counties.

The city is dotted with six Olmsted Parks: Delaware Park (North Buffalo), Cazenovia Park (South Buffalo), Martin Luther King Jr. Park (East Side), Front Park, Riverside Park and South Park (Lackawanna). These parks, as well as others, host music events, festivals and farmers markets. Two examples are the South Buffalo Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 5 to Sept. 25 at Cazenovia Park, and the Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 26.

Ice cream treats

It's only logical that a solid summer guide, or a source for inspiration to fully partake of the year's third season, should include places to stop for cool, refreshing treats. Locals are as partial to favorite ice cream parlors/stands/venues as they are about their preferred pizza, wings, breweries and sponge candy purveyors.

Whether you're a custard person, a hand-packed ice cream person, or a gelato person, Buffalo has all things icy, sweet, and handheld covered. Lake Effect Ice Cream has two locations - 79 Canal St., Lockport and 1900 Hertel Ave., North Buffalo. Both have outdoor seating and the Lockport shop has indoor seating with AC. Cookies & Cream also serves out of two locations – at 929 Elmwood Ave., and at 2114 Seneca St. in South Buffalo.

Anderson's Frozen Custard has seven locations and is the OG of ice cream places as it has been open since the mid-1940s serving ice cream, cones, malts, shakes and sundaes. Now it has a food truck called Weck on Wheels, too (#weckonwheels to track its movements).

Gelato lovers, here's a hot tip: All four locations of DiCamillo Bakery have single-servings of gelato in chocolate and a few fruity flavors in frozen food cases. Find DiCamillo at 535 Center St., Lewiston; 811 Linwood Ave., Niagara Falls; 7927 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls; 5329 Main St., Williamsville. Hanna's Frosty Treats (140 Taunton Place) has Italian ices, ice cream and custard.

Custard Corner & Grill (211 Porter Ave.) has custard, ice cream and lots of outdoor seating. Clinton's Dish (44 Prime St.), one of the jewels of Canalside, is near Buffalo Heritage Carousel (a year-round must-do) and serves soft-serve and has lovely outdoor seating adjacent to the ice cream window and boardwalk. Like all other edible Buffalo favorites, there are approximately hundreds more places to get your cone or dish on.

