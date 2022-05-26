Summer Guide: A blooming selection of garden walks, tours

All it takes is some spare time and a curiosity about other people’s gardens – large or small, urban or suburban, new or established – to enjoy what has become a summer tradition around here: Weekend garden walks.

These are self-guided, go-at-your-own pace outings – held rain or shine and free (although a donation may be suggested at some). This is an opportunity to visit new communities, talk to gardeners and see new things (including viewing some gardens at night).

At this point in the season, dates have been scheduled but details are being finalized and some walks and tours are still accepting garden registrations. New this year: An East Aurora Garden Walk. On hold: The Grand Island Garden Walk is canceled but plans to return in 2023. The Northwest Buffalo Tour of Gardens also is taking the year off but hopes to return next season.

Visit GardensBuffaloNiagara.com for these and other garden events. The Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. As the planners say: “No garden is complete without art.”

Also back this season: Open Gardens. This is the chance to view residential gardens in Erie and Niagara counties during select hours on Thursdays and Fridays in July.

A "Tours of Open Gardens and Garden Event Guide" can by purchased for $10 at garden centers and nurseries listed on the Gardens Buffalo Niagara website, or for $20 online and have it mailed to you. A smartphone app will be available in June.

Here is a list of the community garden walks. Keep updated on websites and Facebook as the season progresses.

Lewiston GardenFest. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18 and 19. Presented by the Lewiston Garden Club, which is now in its 95th year. The festival includes a free walk of residential gardens, along with vendors, speakers, a container garden contest, children’s crafts and hospitality tents on Center Street. lewistongardenfest.com and Facebook.

Buzz Around Hamburg Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 and 10. Maps on tour day at Memorial Park bandstand, Lake and Union streets. The vendor sale returns this year; vendor registration is open online. Gardens need to be registered by June 11. hamburggardenwalk.com and Facebook.

North Tonawanda Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9 and 10. Garden registration by June 9. Maps will be available online and on tour days at Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry St. ntgardenwalk.com, Facebook and Instagram.

Lockport in Bloom. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 and 10. Evening tour from 7 to 10 p.m. July 8. Maps on tour days at the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., and various businesses. Facebook and Instagram.

Springville Concord Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9. Pick up booklets, map of gardens and raffle tickets on the side lawn of Town Hall, 86 Franklin St., corner of Mechanic Street. Plant sale also planned. Facebook page will be available soon.

Snyder-CleveHill Garden View. On the calendar for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10. Visit Facebook for details.

Amherst Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 and 10. Garden registration by June 12 at amherst.ny.us. Maps will be available closer to the event at local garden centers and on tour days at 111 Campus Drive West, Snyder. Addresses only (no map) will be listed on Facebook and the town website.

Samuel P. Capen Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16 and 17 in the neighborhoods of the University District (South Campus). Capen by Night tour from 8 to 10 p.m. July 16. Maps on tour days until 4 p.m. at UB Anderson Gallery parking lot, 1 Martha Jackson Place. Watch for a downloadable map at ourheights.org/GardenWalk. Facebook.

Village of Lancaster Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 16 and 17. Lancaster Lights the Landscape tour, 8:45 to 11 p.m. July 15. Garden registration by June 1 on Facebook or lancastervillage.org. Maps will be available at Petals to Please, 5870 Broadway; 99 Brick Oven, 99 Aurora St., and Gilded Maple, 5 W. Main St.

East Aurora Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16 and 17. Maps will be available on tour days at Hamlin Park Rotary Stage, adjacent to Prospect Street. Facebook.

Garden Walk Williamsville. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16 and 17. Garden registration by June 17. Headquarters/maps outside Village Hall, 5565 Main St. walkablewilliamsville.com and Facebook.

City of Tonawanda Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23. Friday Night Lights tour from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. July 22. Garden registration by July 1. For maps and other details, visit cityoftonawandaartsboard.com and Facebook.

East Side Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23 and 24. Headquarters to come. Maps will be available at the downtown public libraries. For details and updates visit eastsidegardenwalk.com and Facebook.

Ken-Ton Garden Tour. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23 and 24. Evening tour from 8:30 to 11 p.m. July 22 and 23. Garden registration through June 3. Maps on tour day at the Aquatic and Fitness Center, 1 Pool Plaza. kentongardentour.com and Facebook.

Garden Walk Buffalo. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 and 31. Tour day headquarters for maps, restrooms, merchandise and volunteers on hand for questions: D’Youville University THE HUB, 301 Connecticut St., and St. Mark School, 399 Woodward Ave. Satellite sites for maps and restrooms: the Martin House, 125 Jewett Parkway; Buffalo Seminary, 205 Bidwell Parkway, and First Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle. Donations accepted. Visit website for information on getting maps in advance. gardenwalkbuffalo.com and Facebook.

Urban Farm Day. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27. Tour of 18 urban farms and scheduled talks. Details at urbanfarmday.com.

