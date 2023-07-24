Craft beer and concerts, when brought together, offer an unparalleled sensory journey, elevating both the music and the beer. And just as musicians pour their heart and soul into their compositions, craft brewers meticulously craft unique flavors, experimenting with ingredients and techniques to create a symphony of taste. Both art forms are driven by passion and creativity, and when experienced together, they complement each other beautifully.

One reason this is such a natural pairing is the ability of each to engage multiple senses simultaneously. At a concert, you not only hear the music, but you also feel the rhythm and see the passion of the performers pouring out. Craft beer adds yet another layer. Each sip is a fusion of aromas and flavors that dance on your taste buds, enhancing the overall enjoyment of the music.

The next time you're at a local concert, grab one of these craft beers and let your taste buds and eardrums embark on a journey.

Hayburner from Big Ditch Brewing

Find it at: Buffalo Outer Harbor, Darien Lake, Mohawk Place

Let’s kick things off here with a classic – Big Ditch’s, nay, Buffalo’s flagship IPA: Hayburner. This is a great beer with notes of orange, citrus and hops, with a soft body that’s easy drinking for 7.2% – you know the flavor profile by now. It is also widely available, meaning you can get find it at most every concert venue.

Solshine from 42 North Brewing

Find it at: Artpark

Solshine is one of my favorite beers available locally right now. This golden lager from 42 North is bright and crisp with a hint of citrus, sweet orange peel and tangerine. It’s an all-day drinker, and a great beer to enjoy in the sun, regardless of whether you’re in the seats or the lawn. Solshine is refreshing either way.

Show Time IPA from Ellicottville Brewing

Find it at: Darien Lake

Ellicottville Brewing’s latest IPA, Show Time, is tailor-made for your next concert experience, right down to the can art, which features depictions of music fans of various genres including heavy metal, country and even a Juggalo (fan of Insane Clown Posse). This beer is 5% and incredibly drinkable, with notes of light hops and citrus. The best part about Show Time is that it comes in 19.2-ounce cans, which I am a massive fan of.

Artpark Art Ale from Resurgence Brewing Company

Find it at: Artpark

As you might expect by the name, Resurgence’s Artpark Art Ale is a joint venture between the brewery and the venue, making it the ideal beer for this list. It’s a 5% easy drinking, light and approachable blonde ale with subtle notes of orange peel and citrus. Art Ale is guaranteed to make your next trip to Artpark a special one. And you can trust me – I’m a professional.

Summer Playlist from Community Beer Works

Find it at: Live at Larkin

Summer Playlist is an American-style wheat beer brewed with orange peel and then lightly dry-hopped with Pacifica hops for a rounded, bright, orange aroma. This is a perfect beer to drink while watching your favorite bands live with your best friends. And that’s not even the best thing. You can check out CBW’s summer playlist at the QR code on the can.

Berry Berry Sneaky from Hamburg Brewing Company

Find it at: Artpark

What is a more quintessentially summer beer than a flavorful fruited sour? Hamburg’s Berry Berry Sneaky checks all the boxes – it’s packed with blackberry, blueberry, boysenberry, cranberry, raspberry, strawberry and lactose, and is light bodied for the style and relatively easy drinking for 7.2%. It’s not overly sweet or sour, which makes for a fun sipper while you’re belting out every word to your favorite song.