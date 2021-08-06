State beer competition becomes a dream job for rookie judge from Buffalo

Cellphones were prohibited during judging, as well as wearing cologne or perfume, or smoking or vaping throughout the judging hours.

Judges were asked to sample each beer and consider them first, then reach consensus on the top two from each flight. The process could take no more than 20 minutes. The first half of that time was intensely quiet, more like a prayer service than a drinking experience.

Perlmutter, Brown and I sniffed, tasted, swirled, sniffed and tasted each sample, then placed our two or three favorites on the table in front of our flight holders.

All of us consistently singled out at least one beer in common during every round. In many cases, at least two of us preferred the same pair. Three or four beers often became contenders.

We were charged to reward beers that were harmonious and dynamic, leaving aside those with even the lowest levels of oxidation, off-putting acidity or unpleasant bitterness.

Perlmutter could articulate what we were experiencing with more precise explanations about ingredients and character. I sprinkled more imagery into the discussion and tasting notes, writing that I could envision drinking one of my favorites partly reclined in a summer field, sunglasses down.