As soon as WTSS-FM (Star 102.5 FM) morning man Rob Lucas signed off the Audacy station Friday, radio Townsquare Media announced the format has moved across the dial to 96.1 FM as the New Star.

Townsquare also answered the question Lucas couldn’t answer Thursday: Where will Christmas music be played 24 hours a day in November and December?

The New Star, 96.1, which formerly was called The Breeze, plans to become “Buffalo’s Christmas Station.”

Dave Fields will continue to work the mornings shift, with Jess Rowe on air from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jen Austin from 3 to 7 p.m. and Delilah from 7 p.m. to midnight.

As expected, 102.5 began simulcasting another Audacy station, WKSE-FM, after Lucas signed off WTSS today by playing the Goo Goo Dolls hit “Iris.”

WKSE is expected to continue being simulcast for about a week or so when the new owner of 102.5, Educational Media Foundation, will change its call letters and begin carrying religious programming.

For his part, Lucas, who had been at 102.5 for 37 years, said he plans to take some time off before deciding his next career move.