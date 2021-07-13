Stadtfest, Jurassic Quest, World Refugee Day

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
July 13-19, 2021
Main events
Stadtfest, two seatings, at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18 at Hofbrauhaus (190 Scott St.). Four and eight-person tables may be reserved for either $100 or $200, respectively. A full buffet is available for $40 additional.
Hofbrauhaus' first major event since opening last September, Stadtfest – which translates from German to "city festival" – will boast afternoon and evening seatings, with attendees receiving a complimentary liter of beer and live music by the German-American Musicians. The buffet, which includes an expansion of the German beer hall's limited opening menu, will also entice fans of authentic German fare. Expect a lively atmosphere with dancing and steins.
Jurassic Quest: Drive-Thru, runs from Friday, July 16 through July 25 (except for July 19 and 20) at Parking Lot 4 outside Highmark Stadium (One Bills Drive, Orchard Park). Tickets start at $19.
The premier family activity of the week actually runs for eight days in Orchard Park, where the national touring attraction brings more than 70 meticulously designed, life-size animatronic dinosaurs to amble and roar around a slow-moving road course. Endearing baby dinosaurs will romp up to greet cars, and a digital audio tour – which lasts about an hour – augments that drive-thru experience.
World Refugee Day, noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at SuperStreet (corner of Clark and Kent streets behind the Broadway Market). No cost to attend.
Celebratory cultural traditions from Asia and Africa will be the highlights of World Refugee Day, which has moved to a new location this year. While the usual volleyball and soccer tournaments could not be arranged due to the pandemic, games, restorative justice circles, yoga for adults, music, crafts and dance performances will bring joy to a blossoming grassroots spot off Broadway.
Don't miss these
Rock the Gates, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at 12 Gates Brewing Co. (80 Earhart Dr., East Amherst). Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Four bands are slotted throughout the day, and two beer releases – including a pilot pickle gose – are scheduled.
Crafts in the Gardens, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens (2655 South Park Ave.). E-Tickets, required to attend, are $12 for adults, with discounts for seniors, students and children. Peruse crafts vendors on the lawn outside, munch on Chiavetta's chicken barbecue and check out what's new inside the Botanical Gardens.
Buffalo Philharmonic & the Strictly Hip cover the Tragically Hip, doors at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 18 at Batavia Downs – trackside (8315 Park Road, Batavia). Tickets range from $20 to $75. Part of the Rockin' the Downs summer concert series; see the full schedule.
Christmas in July events:
• Dion's Dreamers on Hertel Avenue, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 16 between Norwalk and Saranac. Free to attend. Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and his charity present Christmas-themed kids activities from 4 to 6:30 p.m., followed by yard games, a photo booth, a smorgasbord of vendors and a beer tent for adults the rest of the evening.
• Christmas in July shopping at Rustic Buffalo, Thursday, July 15 to Sunday, July 18 at 6610 Shawnee Road in North Tonawanda. Free to attend. The expanded Rustic Buffalo campus will showcase its new Christmas items for 2021.
More to consider
Thursday Night Terrors returns, 7:30 and 9:35 p.m. showings of "The Funhouse" on Thursday, July 15 at Dipson Amherst Theatre (3500 Main St. near UB South). Admission is $7.50.
Garden Walk highlight: East Side Garden Walk, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, with several locations downtown for map pickup. Free. See Susan Martin's garden walk guide to see the other communities highlighted this weekend.
Old Home Days in Williamsville, Tuesday, July 13 to Friday, July 16 at Island Park (5655 Main St., Williamsville). Costs vary by activity. See Old Home Days' website for a full schedule.
