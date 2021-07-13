Stadtfest, Jurassic Quest, World Refugee Day

The premier family activity of the week actually runs for eight days in Orchard Park, where the national touring attraction brings more than 70 meticulously designed, life-size animatronic dinosaurs to amble and roar around a slow-moving road course. Endearing baby dinosaurs will romp up to greet cars, and a digital audio tour – which lasts about an hour – augments that drive-thru experience.

World Refugee Day, noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at SuperStreet (corner of Clark and Kent streets behind the Broadway Market). No cost to attend.

Celebratory cultural traditions from Asia and Africa will be the highlights of World Refugee Day, which has moved to a new location this year. While the usual volleyball and soccer tournaments could not be arranged due to the pandemic, games, restorative justice circles, yoga for adults, music, crafts and dance performances will bring joy to a blossoming grassroots spot off Broadway.