St. Patrick's Day events in Buffalo return with a roar

In the same way some people milk birthday celebrations for a full week, St. Patrick's Day in the Buffalo-area is far more than a one-day affair. From parades to cultural events to lively hooleys, there are scores of opportunities to don your leprechaun hat and sip a Guinness. Here's a look at some of the many events, organized by date.
Parades
Lackawanna's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade. 12:45 p.m. March 17. Begins outside Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna. Route goes 98 steps to Lackawanna City Hall. Tim Leary's Irish Bagpipers and Maritime High School's color guard lead the march.
Niagara Falls St. Patrick's Day Celebration and Parade. 4:45 to 11 p.m. March 17, by Ancient Order of Hibernians. Begins with a 351-foot parade from Old Falls and First streets to the Conference Center, where there will be music by Poor Ould Goat and Crikwater, a performance by the McCarthy School of Irish Dance, refreshments, corned beef and cabbage for purchase. Niagara Falls Conference and Event Center, 101 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Tickets are $10 (eventbrite.com).
Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day Parade. Noon to 1:30 p.m. March 19. Begins at Valley Community Center, then follows the traditional route through the Valley and Old First Ward neighborhoods. A post-parade hooley will be held at the Valley Community Center from 2 to 6 p.m. with music by Geno McManus. Free.
O’Riordan St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Noon March 19, by Youngstown Business and Professional Association. Main Street in Youngstown. Free.
Downtown Buffalo St. Patrick's Day Parade. 2 p.m. March 20, by United Irish-American Association. Parade begins at McKinley Monument in Niagara Square before heading north along Delaware Avenue until it meets North Street. Patrick McGuinness will be grand marshal. Free.
EVENTS
LepreCon Bar Crawl. 1 to 6 p.m. March 12. Free cover and drink specials at several bars in the Chippewa District, with registration at Venu, 75 W. Chippewa St. Admission is $19.99 to $29.99 (eventbrite.com).
Kindred: Traditional Celtic music. The husband-and-wife duo of David and Felicia Meyer will perform at Mass at 4:30 p.m. March 12 and noon March 13. Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna. Free.
Erin Go Bra-Lee Gay Bingo. 6 to 9 p.m. March 12 at Amvets Post 13, 25 Review Place. The energy of gay bingo with a St. Patrick's Day twist. Food and beverages available for purchase. Admission board is $5 at the door, with plenty of special options to play, or full admission packet for $25.
St. Patrick's Day Celebration and Campaign Kickoff. 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 15 at Seneca One tower lobby, One Seneca St. Naval and Military Park raising money for USS the Sullivans, featuring premiere of "We Stick Together," a documentary on the damaged warship; Irish music and beer, wine and soft drinks. Tickets are $50 (tickettailor.com).
St. Patrick's Eve Hooley. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. March 16 at the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road. Dreams of Freedom, an Irish ballad band from County Kerry, Ireland, is the headliner, with support from Buffalo's Crikwater. Partial proceeds benefit the South Buffalo Irish Festival. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door (eventbrite.com).
St. Patrick's Day at the Buffalo Irish Center. Live music and Buffalo Irish dance troupes perform for four-day stretch: March 17-20 at the center, 245 Abbott Road. Tickets are $10 presale, $12 at the door for Thursday (March 17), Saturday (March 19) or Sunday (March 20); eventbrite.com. Admission on Friday (March 18) is free.
Traditional Irish Breakfast. 11:30 a.m. March 17 at Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road. Eggs, bangers, black-and-white pudding and more staples. Tickets are $22 (eventbrite.com).
Tom Keefer and Celtic Cross. 7 to 10 p.m. March 17 at The Cove, 4701 Transit Road, Depew. Traditional Irish band with a modern touch.
St. Patrick's Day Comedy Show. 7 to 9:30 p.m. March 17 at Old Arthurs Pub, 596 Genesee St. Comedy acts by Richie Santana, Fatmann and Petty Fedale. Tickets are $20 (eventbrite.com).
Pre-Parade Party at Valley Community Center. 7 to 11 p.m. March 18 at the center, 93 Leddy St. Music by Hit N Run, an appearance by Grand Marshal Gene Overdorf, plus beer, wine and pop. Tickets are $30 (thevalleycenter.com, 716-823-4707).
Shamrock Stroll Bar Crawl. 1 to 6 p.m. March 19. Registration at Misters Bar & Lanes, 206 Main St., East Aurora. Participants include the Irishman, Bar-Bill Tavern, Aurora Cider House and Aurora Brew Works. Wristbands to participate are $14.99 (eventbrite.com).
Rusty Nickel and Ebenezer Ale House St. Patrick's Party. Noon to 11 p.m. March 20 at 4348 Seneca St., West Seneca. Heated beer tent, music all day includes Strictly Hip, PA Line, Wacko Fest and Hit N Run, plus food and drink specials. Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the door (rustynickelbrewing.com).
ShamRockin' Village Mingle. 2 to 10 p.m. March 20 on Main Street in Angola. Family-friendly parade through the village district at 2 p.m., followed by adult-focused entertainment on Main Street at 4 p.m. with vendors, drinks and more. Free.
Tri-Ethnic Celebration: St. Patrick, St. Joseph and Dyngus Day. 3 to 7 p.m. March 27. The Formula Band plays Italian music, Penny Whiskey plays Irish and the Seven plays polka. Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door (716-834-7664, 716-741-3001, or at the Tara Gift Shoppe).
