St. Patrick's Day events in Buffalo return with a roar

In the same way some people milk birthday celebrations for a full week, St. Patrick's Day in the Buffalo-area is far more than a one-day affair. From parades to cultural events to lively hooleys, there are scores of opportunities to don your leprechaun hat and sip a Guinness. Here's a look at some of the many events, organized by date.

Parades

Lackawanna's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade. 12:45 p.m. March 17. Begins outside Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna. Route goes 98 steps to Lackawanna City Hall. Tim Leary's Irish Bagpipers and Maritime High School's color guard lead the march.

Niagara Falls St. Patrick's Day Celebration and Parade. 4:45 to 11 p.m. March 17, by Ancient Order of Hibernians. Begins with a 351-foot parade from Old Falls and First streets to the Conference Center, where there will be music by Poor Ould Goat and Crikwater, a performance by the McCarthy School of Irish Dance, refreshments, corned beef and cabbage for purchase. Niagara Falls Conference and Event Center, 101 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Tickets are $10 (eventbrite.com).