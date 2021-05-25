 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Special summer events create unique experiences
0 comments
top story

Special summer events create unique experiences

Support this work for $1 a month
Jurassic Quest with Baby Dino

Kids can meet some baby dinos during the "Jurassic Quest" drive-thru experience at Highmark Stadium.

 Courtesy Jurassic Quest

From dinosaurs to fighter jets and the long-awaited opening of the carousel on the waterfront, there's a summer of special events coming in Buffalo. A bonus: They are all family-friendly. Here's a quick look.

Buffalo Heritage Carousel, Canalside.

Buffalo Heritage Carousel (copy) sal the mule

Tom Iverson, left, and Ronnie Young of Carousels and Carvings in Marion, Ohio, carry Buffalo Sal the mule, one of the restored animals, during work on the Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside. Its eagerly anticipated opening is Memorial Day.

Lions and tigers and sea dragons, too – this gloriously restored carousel will open for rides on Memorial Day inside a solar-powered roundhouse at Canalside. Custom designed and manufactured in 1924 by Spillman engineering in North Tonawanda, it's back home after decades away with its original owner Demenick De Angelis in Boston. This rare, menagerie park style carousel, thought to be only one of a dozen that were made, has 30 horses and a lion, tiger, ostrich, deer, giraffe, mule and sea dragon. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Memorial Day through Oct. 15.

Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront, noon to 4 p.m. June 19, Outer Harbor.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels jet demonstration will take to the skies over the Outer Harbor as part of its 75th season. New are the F-18 Super Hornets and C-130 J-Model "Fat Albert,” along with the Air Force’s F-16 Viper Team, C-17 Demonstration Team and Canadian CF-18 Hornet Team. Other entertainment includes World Aerobatic Champion Rob Holland and local performer Rick Volker.

Jurassic Quest, July 16-25, Highmark Stadium.

Grab all the little dinosaur fans in the family and head to Highmark Stadium where more than 70 lifelike animatronic dinosaurs will be located throughout the parking lot. Families can drive along and see raptors, T-Rex, Stegosaurus and a host of little dinosaurs. There will also be chances for meet-and-greets with a baby dino, photo ops and a choose your own adventure tour. Tickets are $49 per vehicle and are timed by the hour; additional experiences are extra.

Beyond Van Gogh sunflowers

Visitors to "Beyond Van Gogh" will be surrounded by the master's works when the special event opens Aug. 6 in Buffalo.

“Beyond Van Gogh, Aug. 6 to Oct. 3, the Starry Night Pavilion at the Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Road

Stand in the middle of one of Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpieces in this traveling museum. Then walk through the exhibit as Van Gogh’s own words are set to an orchestral soundtrack and images move and dissolve into each other. vangoghbuffalo.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elliot Page proudly shares first shirtless pool photo

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News