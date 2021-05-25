Special summer events create unique experiences

From dinosaurs to fighter jets and the long-awaited opening of the carousel on the waterfront, there's a summer of special events coming in Buffalo. A bonus: They are all family-friendly. Here's a quick look.
Buffalo Heritage Carousel, Canalside.
Lions and tigers and sea dragons, too – this gloriously restored carousel will open for rides on Memorial Day inside a solar-powered roundhouse at Canalside. Custom designed and manufactured in 1924 by Spillman engineering in North Tonawanda, it's back home after decades away with its original owner Demenick De Angelis in Boston. This rare, menagerie park style carousel, thought to be only one of a dozen that were made, has 30 horses and a lion, tiger, ostrich, deer, giraffe, mule and sea dragon. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Memorial Day through Oct. 15.
Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront, noon to 4 p.m. June 19, Outer Harbor.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels jet demonstration will take to the skies over the Outer Harbor as part of its 75th season. New are the F-18 Super Hornets and C-130 J-Model "Fat Albert,” along with the Air Force’s F-16 Viper Team, C-17 Demonstration Team and Canadian CF-18 Hornet Team. Other entertainment includes World Aerobatic Champion Rob Holland and local performer Rick Volker.
Jurassic Quest, July 16-25, Highmark Stadium.
Grab all the little dinosaur fans in the family and head to Highmark Stadium where more than 70 lifelike animatronic dinosaurs will be located throughout the parking lot. Families can drive along and see raptors, T-Rex, Stegosaurus and a host of little dinosaurs. There will also be chances for meet-and-greets with a baby dino, photo ops and a choose your own adventure tour. Tickets are $49 per vehicle and are timed by the hour; additional experiences are extra.
“Beyond Van Gogh,” Aug. 6 to Oct. 3, the Starry Night Pavilion at the Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Road
Stand in the middle of one of Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpieces in this traveling museum. Then walk through the exhibit as Van Gogh’s own words are set to an orchestral soundtrack and images move and dissolve into each other. vangoghbuffalo.com