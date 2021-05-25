Special summer events create unique experiences

From dinosaurs to fighter jets and the long-awaited opening of the carousel on the waterfront, there's a summer of special events coming in Buffalo. A bonus: They are all family-friendly. Here's a quick look.

Lions and tigers and sea dragons, too – this gloriously restored carousel will open for rides on Memorial Day inside a solar-powered roundhouse at Canalside. Custom designed and manufactured in 1924 by Spillman engineering in North Tonawanda, it's back home after decades away with its original owner Demenick De Angelis in Boston. This rare, menagerie park style carousel, thought to be only one of a dozen that were made, has 30 horses and a lion, tiger, ostrich, deer, giraffe, mule and sea dragon. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Memorial Day through Oct. 15.

Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront, noon to 4 p.m. June 19, Outer Harbor.

