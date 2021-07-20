South Buffalo Porchfest, Buffalo on Tap, Hamburg Chalk Art Festival

Roughly 50 breweries will have a presence at the return of this major craft beer event, with a strong leaning toward Buffalo and Rochester producers and a solid variety of ciders and seltzers to complement the deep list of IPAs. Notable national brewers, such as Two Roads, Sweetwater, Long Trail and Kona will have beers for sampling, too. Attendees will receive a souvenir glass, enjoy live music and have access to the Buffalo Brew Pub Beer Zone.

[Photos: Look back at Smiles from the biannual event in 2020]

Hamburg Chalk Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25, outside Alchemy (20 Union St., Hamburg). Free to attend.