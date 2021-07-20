South Buffalo Porchfest, Buffalo on Tap, Hamburg Chalk Art Festival

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
July 20-26, 2021
Main events
South Buffalo Porchfest, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at porches throughout South Buffalo. Free to attend.
Modeled after the Elmwood Village Porchfest, the South Buffalo version has a robust list of local bands performing on porches of major thoroughfares such as Abbott Road and McKinley Parkway, plus a bevy of side streets. If you prefer visual guides, organizers created a Google Map displaying all of the mini concert sites.
Buffalo on Tap, two sessions: noon to 3 p.m., 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds (5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg). Tickets are $45 plus fees and tax in advance, rise to $55-plus day-of.
Roughly 50 breweries will have a presence at the return of this major craft beer event, with a strong leaning toward Buffalo and Rochester producers and a solid variety of ciders and seltzers to complement the deep list of IPAs. Notable national brewers, such as Two Roads, Sweetwater, Long Trail and Kona will have beers for sampling, too. Attendees will receive a souvenir glass, enjoy live music and have access to the Buffalo Brew Pub Beer Zone.
Hamburg Chalk Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25, outside Alchemy (20 Union St., Hamburg). Free to attend.
Artist Gretchen Weidner and Alchemy Wine & Beer in the Village of Hamburg have joined forces for an all-ages chalk art event this weekend. Peek at – and don't step on – the colorful designs at the juried show, with cash prizes, which raises money for UPward Design for Life, an organization that furnishes homes for those in need.
CONTINUED: Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru, Wednesday through Sunday, July 21 to 25 at Highmark Stadium (One Bills Drive, Orchard Park). Tickets are $49 per vehicle.
Don't miss these
Two chances to see Buffalo soul/blues band Miller & the Other Sinners, 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at Thursday & Main at Fountain Plaza, then 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 24 for Sounds of Buffalo at Wilkeson Pointe at the Outer Harbor (225 Fuhrmann Blvd.). Both are free to attend. Become a traveling fan in one weekend.
Pints in the Park: Black Rock Canal Park, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 23 at Aqua Lane. Free to attend. The pop-up beer garden series celebrating Buffalo's parks hits a rarely highlighted spot: the Black Rock Canal Park, by the junction of Niagara and Ontario streets. The Black Rock Historical Society will be present with throwback photos and to answer questions. Flying Bison will provide a free pint to any bicyclist.
Crafts in the Gardens, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens (2655 South Park Ave.). $12.50 admission for adults, with discounts for others. The Botanical Gardens' crafty plans for last weekend were ruined by Mother Nature, but the event has been rescheduled for Sunday, with John's Jacked Up BBQ replacing Chiavetta's on the grill and dozens of vendors still involved.
More to consider
The Strictly Hip at Gratwick Park's Thursdays on the Water, gates at 5 p.m., show at 6 on Thursday, July 22 at 1100 River Road, North Tonawanda. No cost to attend.
Buffalo Pug & Small Breed Rescue Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at 2200 Military Road in Tonawanda. No cost listed; craft vendors, as well as chubby puppy faces, will be present.
Folkfaces at Jack Rabbit, 10 p.m. Friday, July 23 at 1010 Elmwood Ave. No cover. Roots/jazz band makes rare home appearance on "Minivan Cowboy" tour.
