Slow rollout of grants to area entertainment venues puts businesses in jeopardy

“To see live arts treated as a high risk for fraud, coupled with continued technical issues, is frustrating. My opinion is that the task might have been better off with an agency like (New York State Council on the Arts), one that is experienced with grant-giving to the live arts. ... The communication from SBA has definitely improved over the past few days, so maybe they’re trying to turn this challenge around.”

Ring said he has heard the SBA hopes to process all applications by Thursday. The agency briefed Higgins’ office in late June, saying processing is being done in the priority order of most need, but grants are not necessarily being awarded in that order.

In Ring’s view, the SBA’s language does not match the agency’s present reality.

“The SBA hired 500 reviewers for the SVOG program to distribute the funds appropriated by Congress,” Ring said. “If each SBA staff member analyzed just one application a day, (all) applications would have been processed by now. ... How does this make sense?”

Higgins is baffled the SBA office in Buffalo is not involved in processing local applications, given the backlog reported by the broader SBA.

“As you know, these venues are incredibly fragile, financially, right now,” Higgins said. “They operate on very tight margins to begin with. So help delayed is help denied. If this is not dealt with and figured out, a lot of these venues will not make it.”

