Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application process set to begin

Local live entertainment venues can start applying for relief through the Shuttered Venues Operators Grant starting April 8, according to a news release from Rep. Brian Higgins.

The first 14 days of the application process will be reserved for venues that endured a revenue loss of 90% or more during the period between April 2020 and December 2020, during which the majority of these venues were shut down due to the pandemic. The following 14-day period will be focused on venues showing a loss of 70% of their revenue during that same period, after which the application process will open to “entities with a 25% or greater earned revenue loss between one quarter of 2019 and the corresponding quarter of 2020,” according to the release.

“Our local venues that provide live music and theater have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the difficultly of safely adapting their business models to social distancing and public safety guidelines,” Higgins said in a prepared statement. “These grants will get venues back on their feet and give them a fighting chance until we can safely enjoy live music again.”

The SVOG emerged from the Save Our Stages campaign, led by a broad coalition of national independent music and arts venues and ultimately taking form as a $15 billion grant program through the Small Business Administration. More information on eligibility, applications and use of funds can be found here. The SBA has released an FAQ to aid venues as they prepare to apply.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.