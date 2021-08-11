 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shredd & Ragan moving from 103.3 the Edge to 97 Rock
0 comments

Shredd & Ragan moving from 103.3 the Edge to 97 Rock

Support this work for $1 a month
shredd ragan (copy)

Ted Shredd, left, and Tom Ragan from 103.3 The Edge.

 Robert Kirkham

Radio morning show hosts Ted Shredd and Tom Ragan are moving down the dial.

"The Shredd & Ragan Show" is moving from 103.3 FM the Edge to 97 Rock on Monday, the show announced in a tweet.

From the News archives: Bad boys made good (May 1996)

The pair have been hosts on 103.3 together since 1994.

Both stations are owned by Cumulus Media.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

 Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie sparks bidding war

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News