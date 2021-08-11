Shredd & Ragan moving from 103.3 the Edge to 97 Rock

Radio morning show hosts Ted Shredd and Tom Ragan are moving down the dial.
"The Shredd & Ragan Show" is moving from 103.3 FM the Edge to 97 Rock on Monday, the show announced in a tweet.
The pair have been hosts on 103.3 together since 1994.
Both stations are owned by Cumulus Media.
Next: It's true... starting Monday, we'll be moving to @97RockBuffalo. We'll fill you in on all the details. @1033TheEdge pic.twitter.com/KMtNbjRyWt— Shredd & Ragan Show (@ShreddandRagan) August 11, 2021
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
