Selfie WRLD to take selfie culture to new heights in Boulevard Mall

The rise of Instagram influencers, public art as a photo background and the whimsical nature of selfie photos have spurred business ventures like Selfie WRLD, a national interactive photo studio chain that presents diverse, themed backdrops for trendy pics.
Selfie WRLD's first New York location will open May 8 in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst. It's accessible through the TGI Friday's entrance.
Shark Girl made the Huffington Post’s list of “35 Instagram-worthy Subjects, Renowned to Obscure, in the Northeast USA” earlier this week. That got us thinking: What are the most Instagram-worthy places in Western New York? We expect to see many photos of Niagara Falls, sunflowers in Sanborn, and Casey William Milbrand’s “Greetings from Buffalo” mural, but what and where else?
The concept is straightforward: All individuals within a group each buy a ticket to access 20 photo ops, separated into 16 booths and four photo backdrops. Each of the booths will feature a ring light and a cell phone holder. Each party will receive a Bluetooth remote to take photos without requiring a person behind the phone camera. Attendees, who can mingle from backdrop to backdrop, should bring their own fully charged smartphones or DSLR cameras; additional photo equipment is permitted. Dressing rooms are available for wardrobe changes.
Admission gives guests an hour to use the studio. Cost is $25 for adults, $12 for kids 12 and younger and ages 2 and younger admitted free. Presale tickets can be purchased at the Buffalo franchise's website.
Six themes at all Selfie WRLD franchises will represent the designs of company founder Ashley Wilkerson, who started the first location in Iowa in June. The rest of the themes are up to local franchisees. Buffalo natives Jennifer Lynch and Kelly Burke are the two franchisees for the Boulevard location. Burke spotted the Selfie WRLD brand on TikTok and told Lynch, her friend and former coworker, who was quickly sold on the idea.
"Every big city has something like this," said Burke, who noted that more than 20 Selfie WRLD franchises were starting nationwide. "Buffalo never really gets a chance to enjoy things like big cities do. I thought it would be something great, new, fresh and fun to bring to Buffalo."
The Buffalo-area franchisees cited the popularity of Shark Girl, the quirky public art sculpture at Canalside, and the pink staircase at Misuta Chow's as two photo backdrops that fueled their interest in the new business. Lynch recently traveled to Tampa, Fla., to scout that Selfie WRLD location and was impressed enough to loosely model the Boulevard Mall store on it.
Burke and Lynch want to keep their Buffalo themes a surprise, but teased two rooms dedicated to Buffalo Bills fandom and one featuring a "Friends" TV show theme. A few of the booths will change theme every couple of months to keep things fresh, Burke said, and there will be an assortment of seasonal designs.
They envision a wide appeal in Amherst, with Selfie WRLD a possible destination for family portraits, Instagram influencers and their photographers, or general high school and college students immersed in the selfie culture furthered by social media.
Regardless of their customers' social media presences or platform choices, the franchisees said they are excited to provide fun settings for people to express themselves – and then share with their friends.
"Instagram, TikTok, whatever they want," Burke said, referring to how Selfie WRLD customers might use the images. "The world is theirs."