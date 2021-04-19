Selfie WRLD to take selfie culture to new heights in Boulevard Mall

The rise of Instagram influencers, public art as a photo background and the whimsical nature of selfie photos have spurred business ventures like Selfie WRLD, a national interactive photo studio chain that presents diverse, themed backdrops for trendy pics.

Selfie WRLD's first New York location will open May 8 in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst. It's accessible through the TGI Friday's entrance.

The concept is straightforward: All individuals within a group each buy a ticket to access 20 photo ops, separated into 16 booths and four photo backdrops. Each of the booths will feature a ring light and a cell phone holder. Each party will receive a Bluetooth remote to take photos without requiring a person behind the phone camera. Attendees, who can mingle from backdrop to backdrop, should bring their own fully charged smartphones or DSLR cameras; additional photo equipment is permitted. Dressing rooms are available for wardrobe changes.

Admission gives guests an hour to use the studio. Cost is $25 for adults, $12 for kids 12 and younger and ages 2 and younger admitted free. Presale tickets can be purchased at the Buffalo franchise's website.