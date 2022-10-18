Seasonal walks and tours take you through history, folklore and hauntings

Some people like long walks on the beach. Others, especially this time of year, prefer a stroll along a haunted trail.

Historic and haunted tours and walks are popular throughout the Buffalo area as anyone interested in history, folklore, mysteries and the paranormal can join an expert on tours through historic areas like East Aurora, Allentown, Canalside and the Cobblestone District.

“Walkable communities with well-preserved historic architecture are generally hits for a ghost walk," said Mason Winfield, who leads multiple tours on his long-running Haunted History Ghost Walks. "People don’t ghost walk where they don’t like to walk. Fortunately for us, communities that preserve their classic buildings tend to be good places to pick up folklore. When you lose the buildings, you also seem to lose the stories."

One such place is East Aurora, where Winfield led his first ghost walk in 1997, a tour that remains popular today.

“East Aurora has done a good job of keeping its ‘village feel.’ Other than its preservation, East Aurora should be no more haunted than any other 200-plus-year-old village on the Niagara Frontier. Yet it seems to be so," Winfield said, before making a joke about himself. "Maybe any community of similar factors would look that way with a writer living there who compiles every scrap of folklore he hears about the place.”

Winfield also leads tours around the Roycroft Inn in East Aurora. "There’s nothing in the American Northeast like Roycroft: a well-preserved campus of Arts & Crafts Movement/medievalesque architecture and a rich human legacy, all founded through the energy and imagination of a single Yankee original – Elbert Hubbard – who had the aura of occult/mystical interests,” Winfield said. “These are all factors that are associated with the buildup of folklore and perceived supernatural experience, in short, ghost stories."

That folklore and storytelling is integral to Winfield's walks.

“I love meeting the public. I love teaching – we are walking teachers, after all. I love teaching history, legend and folklore. I like feeling like I’m preserving things that might otherwise be lost," Winfield said. “We try to be educators about history and architecture as well as good communicators about the paranormal, a subject that’s a lot broader than you’d guess by watching TV.”

While he stresses the education and storytelling elements, he is certain to tell us the one thing he is not: a psychic.

“I always tell people I’m not a psychic,” Winfield said. “They shouldn’t expect me to talk to the dead for them. I also tell them that I’m not a ghost hunter. We’re not taking pictures of the village dead, at least we’re not counting on it.”

If ghost hunting is an interest, try “Paranormal Walks” led by author and professor John Koerner who uses the hybrid approach that includes history, storytelling and ghost hunting, too. “I tell stories from my years of research, and my books, about the whole range of the paranormal world. Ghosts, UFOs, strange creatures, psychic events, demons, etc. Because I also use spirit communication devices on the walk, this makes the walk a ghost hunt as well.”

And that, Koerner said, is the unique aspect to his tours. "You are not going find a hybrid ghost walk/ghost walk that covers so many different paranormal subjects. The stories are right from the people who have lived and worked in these towns, plus my research. They feel a connection to these paranormal stories. It is a part of their folklore and I am honored to be able to retell them, and add new ones each year. Especially Hamburg since I spent most of my childhood there," Koerner said.

The most unusual occurrences happen on his walks at Lockport's former burial ground, and Hamburg's Memorial Park, also an old cemetery ground where many military veterans from the Civil and Revolution wars were buried.

"Most remains were moved in the 1880s, but some unmarked graves remain. On our final walk of the year last October, when we were leaving, the last person out of the park told me no one was behind him, but a spirit tugged his left ear three times, as if to say don't leave yet," Koerner said. "I also have a ghost communicator that I use. I got a message in the park, 'I like your new tattoo.' Sure enough I asked, and a woman had just got a tattoo that day to honor her dead father."

Tours and walks

Here is a roundup of some of the seasonal tours and walks remaining through October.

Mason Winfield leads many of these tours. Unless noted, tickets are $20 adults, $10 for ages 7 to 12; ages 6 and younger are admitted free.

Allentown: Oct. 21. Meet at 7 p.m. at Allen Street Hardware Café (245 Allen St.). Since 1999, this ghost walk has been taking people through neighborhood hauntings, Native American legends and murders and mysteries in Buffalo's historic arts district.

The Supernatural Roycroft. Oct. 22. Meets before 7 p.m. outside the Roycroft Inn (40 S. Grove St., East Aurora). Opened in 1905, the Roycroft's architecture and history have many stories to share.

Haunted Pub Crawl. Oct. 21-22, 28-29. Meets at 6:30 p.m. at East Aurora Brewery, 667 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. It's adults only for this "ghosts and toasts" tour through the village. Tickets are $25.

Canadaigua. Oct. 22, 29. Meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Commons, corner of Coach and South Main streets, Canandaigua. Visit the Finger Lakes for this tour of historic ghosts and paranormal legends. Led by senior tour guide Joanne LeClair.

John Koerner continues to lead his Paranormal Walks through October. Online tickets are $10; children ages 7 and younger are admitted free. Walks are rain or shine.

Hamburg: 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 28. Meet at Main Street Ice Cream (35 Main St.). An interactive walk through the village’s former burial ground plus stories of Hamburg’s history of bizarre murders.

Hamburg Secret South: 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Meet at Memorial Park, 59 Lake St. This slower-paced walk allows for more communication with the spirit world as it travels through the southern portion of the village.

Lockport: 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 29. Meet at Lake Effect Artisan Ice Cream Café, 79 Canal St. The oldest event for Paranormal Walks is through one of Western New York’s oldest towns that has a long history of tales to tell.

Cobblestone District: 7 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29. Meet outside Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). Ghost hunt and walk through the paranormal history of Buffalo’s Cobblestone District and waterfront.

Canalside Ghost Walk. 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 29. Meet on the cobblestone lanes at the entrance to Liberty Hound. This hourlong walking tour takes you through what was known as “the most evil square mile in America,” including waterfront haunts like the Canal District and the Naval Park. The tour includes VIP admission to the Longshed. Led by senior guide Mike Casella. Cost is $15.

Naval Park Ghost Tour. 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through October. Meet at the Barrel Factory (65 Vandalia St.). The 90-minute tour starts at the Barrel Factory where people can enjoy a “spirit” while learning about paranormal experiences at such Buffalo landmarks as the Hotel Lafayette, Central Terminal and Hotel Statler. A double-decker bus then takes you to the Buffalo Naval Park to board the ships where you will hear EVPs (electronic voice phenomena) that has been said to be the voices of the dead. Cost is $30.