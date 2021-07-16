Scott Propeack: Burchfield Penney Art Center's unsung hero

Scott Propeack has occupied several positions at Burchfield Penney Art Center in the nearly quarter-century since he showed up as a temp in 1997.
He has been associate director, chief curator, collections and exhibitions manager and museum registrar.
But there's another heading he's earned that doesn't show up in the museum directory: indispensable.
In February, Propeack, 50, became Burchfield Penney's interim director not for the first or second time, but for a third time.
"Scott has been instrumental to essentially all of our museum's key initiatives over the last two decades, including and most recently through sustaining the museum last year," said Shelley Drake, Burchfield Penney's board chairwoman. "As a capable, agile leader, he knows the museum inside out and is always willing to step up during transformative times.
Propeack, who hails from Middletown in the Hudson Valley, moved here to attend the University at Buffalo after his sister graduated from there.
"It was the classic model for downstate New Yorkers," Propeack said. "How far away from home can I be and still attend a state school?"
He graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration, but not before leaving after sophomore year to follow his girlfriend as she pursued a doctorate in anthropology. They lived in San Francisco, Belize and New Orleans before he returned to UB three years later.
Propeack's tenure at Burchfield Penney began as a temporary job replacement for the registrar in August 1997. He was named to the permanent position four months later, when the person he replaced on maternity leave opted not to return.
His responsibilities included managing the artwork on loan to other museums. He also used his background in information technology to start a database of images of the collection. At the time, Burchfield Penney's collection was almost two-thirds smaller, 5,000 objects compared to almost 14,000 now.
The art world was foreign to Propeack when he came to Buffalo.
That began to change when Propeack started attending openings at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center and Squeaky Wheel. At the same time, a growing interest in cultural anthropology led him to wonder about how cultural identities are represented and translated in visual art, along with the context in which he viewed them.
After Propeack became collections and exhibitions manager, he started a traveling exhibition program to realize the museum's mission of promoting Western New York artists.
Propeack was influenced early on by Donald Metz, Burchfield's associate director who had a degree in music composition rather than art history or visual art.
Metz believed exhibitions should be about the stories the Burchfield Penney wanted to tell, including how the art interacted with popular culture or what was going on in the world, rather than being limited to a narrow, scholarly approach. He encouraged Propeack to start organizing exhibitions at the museum.
One of Propeack's first projects was "Signals from the Electronic Cloud," a survey show of electronic media artists he worked on with Metz and John Opera. Other exhibitions Propeack curated include "Jack Drummer: The Effects of Time," "Women's Work: Suffrage Movements 1848-1965 – Caitlin Cass" and "Art and Craft Media 2021."
Propeack became co-interim director with Metz and Caroline Morris-Hunt in 2010 after director Ted Pietrzak departed, two years after the museum relocated to a new 84,000-square-foot building.
Propeack was named associate director and chief curator when Tony Bannon was hired as director in 2012, and became interim director a second time with Morris-Hunt in 2017 upon Bannon's departure. That lasted until Dennis Kois was hired from Milwaukee to be the new director in 2019.
When Kois left after 22 months, Propeack, whose resume had by now also branched into fundraising, was asked to adopt the "interim" tag a third time, this time worn by him alone.
"It was like a countdown, 3-2-1," Propeack laughed.
He's back in charge of a staff of 24 full-timers and six part-timers, and an operating budget of $3.4 million, of which SUNY Buffalo State supplies $1.5 million used primarily for the building.
Annual attendance averages around 65,000 visitors, including 10,000 to 15,000 students on school tours.
Given that this is Propeack's third time as acting director, it begs the question: Why hasn't he been tapped to be Burchfield Penney's permanent director?
One glaring reason is that he doesn't hold a master's degree. To address that, he is currently in a master's program in multidisciplinary studies at Buffalo State and hopes to graduate in mid-2022.
Propeack would like the job he's doing now to be permanent, and believes he will be considered once he gets his master's degree.
"I feel like I've been in almost every single position at the Burchfield Penney, so I know all of the aspects of how museums work as institutions," Propeack said.
He encountered pushback early in his career for not having an education steeped in art history, but believes his performance has largely put those concerns to rest.
"I think the success of the exhibition program really made that moot," Propeack said.
He said he is continually challenged by the place Burchfield Penney inhabits in Western New York.
"Regional museums are incredibly unique," Propeack said. "Most museums at any scale are trying to find and understand their connections to the community that they exist in. For us, it's part of our reason for existing."
Propeack is also motivated by the role Burchfield Penney can play in helping to establish local artists hoping to build successful careers.
"Public institutions like colleges and museums can have a bigger stage for people to be heard from," Propeack said.
He also prizes the museum being the repository for Charles Burchfield's artwork, which makes up 10% to 15% of the collection.
"He had the first solo show at MoMA," Propeack said, referring to the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. "I think that's an amazing thing about somebody who is not an incredibly well-known artist. His work is in over 109 public collections in 34 states."
Propeack sees Albright-Knox's expansion into the Buffalo AKG Art Museum when it reopens next year as a big plus for Burchfield Penney.
"We're all going to benefit from the new museum," Propeack said. "I think we have a really solid museum district, and the work they are doing is just making that better."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.