Scott Propeack: Burchfield Penney Art Center's unsung hero

Propeack's tenure at Burchfield Penney began as a temporary job replacement for the registrar in August 1997. He was named to the permanent position four months later, when the person he replaced on maternity leave opted not to return.

His responsibilities included managing the artwork on loan to other museums. He also used his background in information technology to start a database of images of the collection. At the time, Burchfield Penney's collection was almost two-thirds smaller, 5,000 objects compared to almost 14,000 now.

The art world was foreign to Propeack when he came to Buffalo.

That began to change when Propeack started attending openings at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center and Squeaky Wheel. At the same time, a growing interest in cultural anthropology led him to wonder about how cultural identities are represented and translated in visual art, along with the context in which he viewed them.

After Propeack became collections and exhibitions manager, he started a traveling exhibition program to realize the museum's mission of promoting Western New York artists.

Propeack was influenced early on by Donald Metz, Burchfield's associate director who had a degree in music composition rather than art history or visual art.