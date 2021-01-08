Save Our Stages Act offers help, but venues wonder about application process

The bipartisan Covid relief package passed Dec. 28 included the Save Our Stages Act, which provides $15 billion nationally for independent live venue operators, independent movie theaters and cultural institutions.
While this is good news for the performing arts community in Western New York, some questions remain regarding the application process for eligible parties.
According to an initial news release from the office of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, announcing the bill’s passage, grants issued via the Small Business Administration will be rolled out based on the severity of the applicant’s financial loss.
“To ensure the hardest hit of eligible applicants receive assistance, there are two priority application periods. The first 14 days, only eligible entities that have lost more than 90% of gross revenue can apply,” the Schumer news release read, in part.
“The next 14 days, only eligible entities that have lost more than 70% can apply. A reserve of 20% of overall appropriated funds, $3 billion out of the $15 billion provided, will remain available for all other eligible entities to apply for after 28 days.”
However, the application process has not yet begun, which has caused some confusion among local applicants.
“We are still working with the SBA on the process,” said Chris Ring of After Dark Presents and the Rec Room, who is serving as the Western New York representative for the National Independent Venue Association, the coalition of more than 3,000 independent venues nationwide that was a key player in the grassroots campaign that led to passage of the Save Our Stages Act.
“NIVA’s implementation teams response when asked from venues and promoters is the following: 'Q: When will we know the process for applying? A: We don't know. No guess is safe – there are multiple rumors out there about this, ranging from the required 10 day rule-making period, to end of January to beginning of March. Just be ready and have a plan for reaching out to as many venues as possible.’ ”
The bipartisan Covid relief package passed Dec. 28 includes the Save Our Stages Act, which provides $15 billion nationally for independent live venue operators, independent movie theaters and cultural institutions.
The SBA grant money is not limited to venues – event promoters and producers, booking agents and managers can also apply for assistance.
Tod Kniazuk, director of the Big Easy in Buffalo – a nonprofit that, since 2007, has worked to build a bridge between musicians in New Orleans and Buffalo through gig-sharing and community engagement – finds this fact proof-positive the Save Our Stages Act has been well thought out. But with that meticulous planning comes a potentially more gradual rollout.
Support Local Journalism
“My understanding is, it’s going to go through the Small Business Administration, just like the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs have. But of course, since this is the first time, everything hasn’t been set up yet, so where PPP can just be rolled out again because the structure is already in place, these new grants take a bit more planning.
“The good news is, in the act itself, there was a lot of guidance already there. That will save time in the process.”
Good record-keeping and advance preparation will aid applying entities once the application process begins, Kniazuk believes.
“I think the act is inclusive enough, but it’s also exclusive enough. For example, our little nonprofit can apply, even though we don’t have our own venue, because we work with a variety of venues. So there’s the chance here for people to apply for help based upon their actual need. That need can be proven by the records these venues and entities have kept. So the money isn't going to go to people who don't really need it.”
Kniazuk doesn’t believe the application process will be affected by broader political happenings in the country.
“Government is set up so that bureaucracy – and I don’t use that word in any negative sense – keeps moving, no matter what,” he said. “Because below all the appointed department heads and commissioners and deputy commissioners are all of the civil service people who are just there, doing their jobs. Whatever happens with a presidential election or a mayoral election or whatever, these people keep working. That’s a good thing. But the counterpoint is, you’re not steering a speed boat, you’re steering a barge.
“Once it opens up, there’s still these sort of timed-out tiers of access. So the message there is, the people who are in the greatest need right now are paying very close attention, so that they’re prepared and ready. But unless you fall into that first category, you aren’t getting aid in the first week, and you’ll hear about it.”
Kniazuk recommended visiting the Small Business Administration website for updated information on the application process and timeline.
Another avenue of information for organizations looking to navigate the application process is Arts Services Initiative of Western New York, a nonprofit advocacy group for the region’s arts community. In an email, Executive Director Jennifer Swan-Kilpatrick urged applicants to use ASI’s resources as they prepare for grant application.
"ASI appreciates the support our elected officials have shown by including financial assistance for arts venues and promoters in this latest Covid relief bill,” Swan-Kilpatrick said. “The arts, especially the performing arts, have been devastatingly impacted and still have a long wait before they can reopen at all. ASI has and will continue to provide information and resources for the Western New York arts, culture and entertainment community, including updates, eligibility and the process for the SOS (act) and other government relief funding.”