Rolling and strolling through Western New York: 6 accessible scenic walks for all abilities

Paved paths, flat trails and wooden boardwalk: Western New York has a growing list of trails nicely suited for wheeled visitors, whether it be wheelchairs, scooters or strollers.

Experiencing nature while rolling, strolling, walking or meditating is good for us. Connecting with nature often leads to positive outcomes such as a sense of calmness, increased creativity and a feeling of belonging.

In 1991, Roger Ulrich helped develop Stress Reduction Theory, which claims that just looking at nature reduces stress, improves heart rate and blood pressure, and creates positive emotions. Imagine the benefits of immersing yourself in nature. Today, there are great hiking locations with reduced barriers for the wheeled visitor.

Take advantage of the cooler days and stroll down these wheel-friendly scenic paths that showcase the best of Western New York’s woods, rivers, waterfalls, creeks and beaches.

Here are six wheel-friendly scenic trails. These are a sample of town, county, state and federal parks and refuges offering trails with improvements being made throughout Western New York to encourage access to our outdoor and natural areas for people of all abilities. Everyone should have the opportunity to reap the physical, mental and spiritual benefits of spending time in nature.

Niagara Gorge Upper Rim Trail, Niagara Falls State Park

This is a bucket list stroll. The Upper Rim Trail follows segments of the 7-mile portage that Native peoples and early settlers took to bypass the unnavigable rapids and the falls at Niagara. The paved paths accommodate wheels and walkers and wind through natural plantings that attract butterflies and birds.

The secret to maximizing your enjoyment of this hike is to start at Whirlpool State Park and head toward Niagara Falls to always have the view in front of you. There are frequently spaced benches to sit and enjoy the view of Whirlpool Point and the rapids. Continuing to head from the suspension bridge toward Niagara Falls, you’ll be treated to "secret" overlooks tucked behind treed earthen berms framing a picture-perfect view of the Horseshoe Falls and the Niagara Falls skyline. As an “out-and-back” trail, you can travel as far as Niagara Falls State Park before retracing your route back to your vehicle.

Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, Cheektowaga

Lilly ponds, old-growth forests and 2.5 miles of flat and graded interpretive trails and boardwalks meander through the 292-acre nature preserve. As you follow the mowed grass and crushed stone paths, you forget you’re surrounded by a suburban neighborhood. Reinstein Woods is a birding hot spot with over 190 bird species observed. During the fall migration, you can see herons, bluebirds, gulls, ducks, warblers and more.

It is lovingly referred to as Buffalo’s Backyard Wilderness as it is a natural oasis and habitat for wildlife and has one of the largest virgin forests in New York State. Along these trails, you can find numerous cherry, sugar maple and beech trees up to 5 feet in diameter that are more than 200 years old.

Walton Woods Town Park, Amherst

Weave through the wooded 7-mile paved trail system at Walton Woods Town Park and you will wonder why more people aren’t enjoying this peaceful paradise. The park was designed to please the senses with its many intersecting loops and frequently spaced park benches to watch the wildlife along Walton Pond and Lake Audubon.

The ponds and woods attract migrating birds, turtles, frogs and butterflies. The woods host a robust population of deer, bunnies, squirrels and an occasional fox or coyote. Tucked into the southwest corner is a rare 6-acre old-growth forest with several 150-year-old beech and tulip trees. It's easy to spend a few hours wandering along the paths and enjoying the fall color. For the kids, they will delight in discovering several pocket playgrounds hidden in the woods.

The Lake Erie shoreline trail just keeps getting better and better. Starting out at Buffalo Harbor State Park's free parking lot, you can head north with the city view in front of you. The wide and paved paths accommodate multiple "lanes" for walkers, wheeled-travelers and cyclists with pleasantly placed benches, swings and chairs to stop, rest and take in the view.

A few favorite sites are watching the wind sculptures at Wilkeson Pointe and bird-watching near Times Beach Nature Preserve. Much of the route coincides with the 3-mile Independent Health Wellness Trail. Chunks of history are dotted along this path: the marble "ruins" of the 1913 M&T Bank headquarters fondly remembered as “the marble temple” from its Greek Revival style. Another out-and-back hike, explore this trail as far as the Coast Guard station before doubling back to your starting point.

Wendt Beach, Town of Evans

A hidden jewel in the Erie County Parks system, Wendt Beach is a "quiet" beach. It is one of the most beautiful places to catch the sunset over Lake Erie. If you are lucky, you may see eagles, turkey vultures or other shorebirds that frequent the skyline.

The Erie County Parks Department recently repaved and enlarged the parking lot. The improvements included numerous handicap parking spots that make it easy to travel on the level and paved trail system. The wide, paved trail at Wendt is part of the Shoreline Trail system and winds through a shaded woodland forest, changing to an elevated boardwalk trail for .25 mile through wooded wetlands. Hidden in plain sight are the 15- to-20-foot towering sand dunes that shelter the path from the lake’s breezes. Sand dunes are rare on Lake Erie, but what makes these dunes so special is that they are topped with dozens of ancient oaks and sycamores that stand guard against the Lake Erie winds. These giant old-growth trees frame the human-made sand paths that lead to the beach area.

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, Basom

Parking at the visitors center, there are a few flat and easy gravel trails to consider. The Headquarters Nature Trail is ADA accessible and winds through grasslands, forests and marshes where you can watch seasonal migratory birds, insects and ducks.

Starting from the same location is Kanyoo Trail that has beautiful overlooks for spotting eagles, terns and osprey. The grassland trail leads to a floating metal bridge and boardwalk that crosses over Mohawk Pond that is fun for the more adventurous explorers. Be on the lookout for migrating bluebirds, orioles and thousands of geese.

Jennifer Hillman and Bill McKeever are local outdoor enthusiasts and co-authors of "Secret Places of Western New York: 25 Scenic Trails." Learn more at insiders-outside.com.