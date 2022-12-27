Ring in 2023 with these New Year's Eve events

New Year’s Eve is a time to reflect, let "old acquaintance be forgot” as the song goes, and celebrate the new year dawning.

And whether it’s at a dance party, bowling or huddled for warmth at the ball drop, there are many local events on Dec. 31 to help you ring in 2023 culminating in the big ball drop. Here are just a few of them.

Rockin' NYE Bowling

Bowling is an ideal pick if you want to get out, but also want to avoid large crowds. Mister's Bar and Lanes (206 Main St., East Aurora) is hosting this family-friendly event where you and up to four others can rent shows, bowl for two hours and have a meal – and champagne, if you go with the third option below.

Here are the three options. No. 1: From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. this option includes pizza, chicken tenders and pop for $140. No. 2: 4 to 8:30 p.m. includes pizza, salad, tenders and pop for $165. No. 3: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. includes pizza, pulled pork sliders, a veggie tray, pop, five drink chips and champagne for $230. Reservations are required.

Latin Party with Fanny Salsa Dance

If your intentions are to dance the night away, this party’s for you. Fanny Salsa Dance school hosts a night of salsa, bachata, merengue, cha cha cha and reggaeton backed by live music and the encouragement to “dress to impress.”

Music is by Sol y Sombra band plus DJ CPerfect. The party starts at 8 p.m. and the dancing continues to 1 a.m. at the Millenium Hotel (2040 Walden Ave.). The cost is $40 (eventbrite.com).

Salvatore's has two New Year's Eve events for those who want to be dressed in black tie and masks or bell bottoms and go-go boots.

A Masquerade Ball is from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Salvatore’s Hospitality Bellamore Ballroom (6461 Transit Road). Tickets are $174. For food, choose between charcuterie, roasted red pepper bisque, pomegranate blueberry sorbet and filet or chicken Florentine.

If you're in a dancing mood, the disco starts at 7 p.m. at Salvatore’s Venetian Ballroom (6461 Transit Road). In addition to dancing, you'll have food options like steak in the grass sandwiches and artichokes francaise, Mediterranean-style chicken, farfalle fra diavolo and penne or kung pow chicken. Tickets are $129.

While the food differs at the two parties, the open bars, sweets tables, hats, horns and midnight champagne toasts are consistent.

Gatsby-style party

Tickets $150 apiece (resy.com).

It doesn’t get more New Year’s Eve than Gatsby. And since this decade didn’t exactly kick off in the most "roaring" way, here’s hoping some pearls, ties and fringed dresses will do the trick as we Charleston our way into 2023 starting at 8 p.m. at the Sto Lat Bar (4475 Transit Road). Sinatra-style music from Michael Nanula and Gary Quatrani and an open bar with specialty drinks help guests get into the swing era, along with champagne and coffee bars and hors d'oeuvres, canapé and desserts from Chrusciki Bakery. Tickets are $150 each (resy.com).

Get into the spy game

Imagine stepping into your favorite James Bond movie. There’s gambling, dancing and of course, a heavy dose of intrigue. "Spies & Villains" is the theme of the New Year's Eve party starting at 8 p.m. at The Terrace at Delaware Park (199 Lincoln Parkway). It will be decked out like a scene from classic spy movies with butlered champagne at the door and live music in the cabaret to the enclosed patio discotheque and mini-casino blackjack and roulette.

“We love the idea of the glamor and intrigue of the spy films that usually feature a cocktail reception in a beautiful venue,” said Buffalo Rising Event Manager Jessica Marinelli. “There's usually a little bit of danger, but typically it’s just about having fun, letting loose and toasting to a new year.”

Tickets are $135 apiece, $250 pair (resy.com). It is a 21 and older event.

Celebrate at Holiday Valley

Families can ring in 2023 cozily huddled in the main lodge party, watching two parades (the Groomer parade along the Cindy's Run trail, and the torchlight parade) or enjoying fireworks over the snowy ski hills at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville. The fun starts at 9 p.m. Dec. 31. This tradition dates back to the 1960s and ‘70s, when the torchlight parade evolved into an annual celebration drawing people from all over Western New York, Canada, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“When you have an event like this people can count on year after year and it becomes a tradition for them and their families, that means a lot to us,” said Holiday Valley Director of Marketing Dash Hegeman. “To see those people come back year after year and invite new friends and family members to take part in the celebration.”

1990s and 2000s Hip-Hop and R&B Karaoke Party

Notorious B.I.G. and TLC anthems soundtrack this karaoke party, where coordinator CJ Williams aims to host a “fun safe, time with very good vibes.” Starting at 10 p.m., it's the inaugural event at the former Topper Social Club event space on 495 19th St., Niagara Falls. Cost is $25 online, $30 door (eventbrite.com). For ages 21 and older.

Looking for laughs on New Year's Eve? Ben Gleib is doing two shows at Helium Comedy Club. The comedian walks the line between bold satire and silly self-deprecation so easily you can’t help but like the guy. Some might know him as the host from “Idiotest,” his stand-up special “Neurotic Gangster” or as the voice of Marshall the Sloth in “Ice Age.” To make a night of it, add the dinner package starting around two hours earlier and pick from a variety of salads, apps, dinners (steak, chicken Parmesan or salmon) and desserts.

While Gleib has other Helium shows, his New Year's Eve events are at 8 and 10:30 p.m. at Helium (30 Mississippi St.). The cost varies depending on the show from $39 to $49 general admission, $49 to $59 reserved and $94 to $99 for the dinner package.

Fire & Ice Party

Anyone hoping to see 2022 literally go up in flames can do just that, with the intermittent performances from Buffalo Flow Jam fire dancers on the front patio of Tappo Pizza (166 Chandler St.) The “ice” component, naturally, comes in the form of a Deep Eddy's Vodka ice bar. The party starts at 10 p.m. General admission is $20 pre-sale, $30 door; VIP tickets $60 pre-sale, $75 door (eventbrite.com). For ages 21 and older.

Downtown Ball Drop

It all leads up to this, doesn't it? This 35th event starts at 10:30 p.m. outside the Electric Tower (535 Washington St.) with music by Strictly Hip and jazz saxophonist Will Holton, followed by the ball drop at midnight and fireworks at 12:15 a.m. The second-largest ball drop in the state draws more than 40,000 every year and is a key aspect of “the spirit of Buffalo,” said Dave Jickster, DJ and marketing and promotion director at 97 Rock, the event’s founding organization.