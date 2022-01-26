Retro fun: The joys of going downhill on a snow tube

Years later, it was a family vote that led to our first experience tubing at Holiday Valley. We had four options to vote on, one for each of our kids. Tubing emerged victorious by a 3-1 margin. However, our son, Nolan, was very upset with how the vote turned out (seems to be a trend in recent years). He really wanted to go to the Niagara Falls Butterfly Conservatory, and I don’t blame him. It’s an awesome place. But democracy had spoken and the tubing hill had won the day. Of course, Nolan would end up being one of the kids who enjoyed tubing most of all. We just had to get him there.

We made the drive down Route 219 to Holiday Valley. We changed inside the warming hut, which is basically the tubing home base. You can purchase food and drinks, and there’s a fireplace. Plus, a bathroom, which is a good thing for anybody with little ones.

Once you are equipped in your winter gear, you’re off to the big hill. You grab a tube and climb on a conveyor lift. You hold on and slowly but surely make your way to the top. It certainly beats trudging up a neighborhood hill.