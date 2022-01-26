Retro fun: The joys of going downhill on a snow tube

Wintertime in Buffalo means snow. While that might not be a pleasant thought for those who have to drive in it, for kids, it’s a beautiful thing. They know that the best way to deal with winter is to get out and enjoy it. Our snowy weather proves perfect for sledding, which has been a popular pastime for centuries.
Plus, it’s an activity seemingly built for pandemic times. You’re outside and your mask also guards against the cold.
If you enjoy sledding at Chestnut Ridge Park or Delaware Park’s Shakespeare Hill, you owe it to yourself to give snow tubing a try.
The circular snow tubes are more aerodynamic and quicker than sleds, and they perform better in deep snow and powder – they’re essentially a sled on steroids. The great thing about tubing is that just about anybody in good health can do it. It’s not like skiing or snowboarding, which could take years to master. All tubing requires is being young at heart and having a little courage. Hey, that sounds like you.
As one might expect, tubing is very much a thing in Western New York and its surrounding areas. It can be done at neighborhood and county parks or anywhere kids find a small hill. For larger hills that measure in the hundreds of feet, there’s Peek’n Peak Resort in Clymer, which offers Lunar Lights Tubing at night, along with Mount Pleasant of Edinboro in Pennsylvania, home to a 600-foot hill.
Then there’s Holiday Valley Tubing Company in Ellicottville, which is a guaranteed good time. It sees the tiny slope in your backyard and raises you six stories. With Holiday Valley boasting the most snowmaking equipment in Western New York, you can usually count on snow.
I worked at a few ski resorts growing up. In fact, I manned the former tubing hill at Kissing Bridge one winter. That gives me a unique perspective.
The funny thing about that job is that though working at a ski resort sounds glamorous, a lot of the day-to-day was rather mundane. It’s not exactly the Xanadu that 1980s chewing gum commercials would lead you to believe. You’re at the bottom helping people get on the lift. Or you’re up on a hill by yourself – maybe that’s why the Grinch was so sullen – watching people step off the lift. You’re there to head off any catastrophes, but not a lot happens. The hours seemed to pass slowly.
The best thing about working there was what you got to do at the end of your shift. If you were the person at the top, you obviously needed to make your way down the hill to clock out. Your vessel? The tube you had just been helping people with for hours. After all that drudgery, elation. You zoomed down the hill like Fred Flintstone sliding on a dinosaur’s back at the end of his workday. That was definitely the fun part.
Years later, it was a family vote that led to our first experience tubing at Holiday Valley. We had four options to vote on, one for each of our kids. Tubing emerged victorious by a 3-1 margin. However, our son, Nolan, was very upset with how the vote turned out (seems to be a trend in recent years). He really wanted to go to the Niagara Falls Butterfly Conservatory, and I don’t blame him. It’s an awesome place. But democracy had spoken and the tubing hill had won the day. Of course, Nolan would end up being one of the kids who enjoyed tubing most of all. We just had to get him there.
We made the drive down Route 219 to Holiday Valley. We changed inside the warming hut, which is basically the tubing home base. You can purchase food and drinks, and there’s a fireplace. Plus, a bathroom, which is a good thing for anybody with little ones.
Once you are equipped in your winter gear, you’re off to the big hill. You grab a tube and climb on a conveyor lift. You hold on and slowly but surely make your way to the top. It certainly beats trudging up a neighborhood hill.
At last, you make it to the 900-foot summit. You choose one of up to 20 groomed lanes and line up. This is your last chance to make sure you’re prepared for the ride. Double-check that your pockets are zipped. It would be very easy to lose your phone.
Finally, it’s your chance to go. You stretch out on your tube and hold on for dear life. Now little kids probably aren’t thinking in these terms. They tend to be fearless. On the other hand, adults recall all the bumps and bruises from childhood. Remembering that has got you this far. Being cautious isn’t boring. It’s a savvy veteran move.
But the hill! Yes, it’s a lot of fun. You race down in your lane and move quickly over a series of slopes. It’s not unlike a roller coaster in that the ride goes very fast. But it’s worth it. You’ll definitely feel like a kid again as you race down. It is easy to get caught up in the moment. It’s such a timeless, throwback pleasure that physics and Mother Nature have teamed up to provide.
How many runs can you handle? That depends on how quickly you or your kids will get cold. Pro tip: If people are getting chilly, warm up at the giant bonfire pit. You may get a few more runs out of it, and it adds to the ambiance.
Though the vote wasn’t unanimous, our day at Holiday Valley was a hit with our whole family. For me, it proved that being a participant on a tubing hill is a lot more fun than working at one.
Tubing tips
• Layers are essential. They will help you stay warm for longer. A waterproof/windproof jacket is optimal, and mittens will keep you warmer than gloves.
• Helmets are also not a bad idea for younger kids, though they are not required. You can bring your own or rent them.
• Snow tubes don’t come with brakes. Make sure your path is clear before you take off and scan for potential obstacles.
• It is also wise to bring a change of clothes to wear after your day on the hill. You will feel a lot better changing into dry clothes.
Where to go
In addition to your favorite park, here are three larger facilities that offer tubing and other winter activities.
Holiday Valley, 6557 Holiday Valley Road, Route 219, Ellicottville. Tubing is available Thursday through Sunday, and on holidays and other special days. It's about an hour’s drive from Buffalo. A Little Tubers area is for children younger than 7 (cost is $7). Tickets can only be purchased online at holidayvalley.com/winter/tubing.
Peek'n Peak Resort, 1405 Olde Road, Clymer. Tubing hours are Thursdays through Mondays. Purchase tickets online.
Mount Pleasant of Edinboro, 14510 Mt. Pleasant Road, Cambridge Springs, Pa. At nearly a two-hour drive, this is the farthest from Buffalo. Tubing is open Friday through Sunday and some holidays with preregistered and prepaid two-hour sessions at $20 each.