Rediscovering Elizabeth Murray through a Buffalo lens

The two academic years abstract painter Elizabeth Murray spent in the late-1960s as a college instructor in Buffalo has long been seen as a blip on her artistic timeline between Oakland and New York City.

It also hasn't helped that little of the art Murray produced during that time survived. Much of it was left on the curb outside her Masten Park rowhouse for the sanitation truck and scavengers to pick up, days before she moved away.

But, as Robert Scalise, the director of UB Art Galleries came to discover, Murray's time in Buffalo was a formative period of artistic growth and experimentation. It also set the stage for the critical acclaim she would later receive for her unconventionally shaped canvases and cartoonish figuration.

Murray's last major show occurred in 2005, two years before her death, when she was just the fifth woman artist to have a retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art.

In her first posthumous retrospective, Scalise has curated "Elizabeth Murray: Back in Town" to focus on how Murray's time in Buffalo shaped her artistic style. The exhibition is on display through Oct. 3 at UB Anderson Gallery.