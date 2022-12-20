Recalling the simple joys of things to do during the holidays in Buffalo

The older I get, the more I identify with Mr. Grinch.

Now, before you think I'm some sort of Christmas-hating Scrooge, let me explain: I've spent most of my adult life in places away from Buffalo, from Illinois and to just east down the 90 in Syracuse. But the holidays are always in Western New York, where they serve as an opportunity to rediscover what I always loved about home with those closest to my heart.

And that’s what I think Dr. Seuss gets most right with his weird, comic reimagining of “A Christmas Carol'' – the spirit of the season lies not in unending optimism and cheer, but rather in the remembrance of the simple joys of community.

We’re probably all a bit of a Grinch throughout the year, and as the winter sets in, and the snow begins to pile on, it would be so easy to peer out from our caves and forget about why we celebrate in the first place. Gift-giving and feasting are swell, but it’s the memories we make that count the most.

Luckily, in Buffalo, we have so much to be grateful for in the waning days of the year, and it all begins with the lights.

Some of my fondest holiday memories are of late-night car drives, roaming the neighborhoods and marveling at the festive displays. I loved the houses that had a clean, white twinkling, but also the kitschy, chaotic setups with inflatables and rainbow lights and haphazard designs. With the car heater blasting and a paper cup of cocoa, we’re all just a short drive from some excellent, professional displays, too. Just this year my sister reminded me of a great neighborhood in Lancaster called Stony Brook, where the folks go all out on decorations, lighting up whole blocks with extravagant displays and collecting donations for charity. It can get a little busy, but it’s worth it, and be sure to check out how quaint Central Avenue near the Opera House looks, especially after a fresh snow.

The Buffalo Zoo’s annual Zoo Lights runs until Jan. 1, and is a great night out for families if you don’t mind bundling up and braving the elements. Beyond the lights, you can wander through select exhibits, and the zoo plans other events so be sure to check the website beforehand.

If you prefer to stay in your car, especially on those extra-cold nights, try one of the outdoor light shows. While the Hamburg Fairgrounds Festival of Lights ends Dec. 23, the Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show at the Lockport Fairgrounds remains open through Dec. 31; the cost is $25 a carload.

What’s a holiday in Buffalo without the thrill of barreling down an icy slope? Chestnut Ridge in Orchard Park is a local favorite sledding spot for a reason: There’s plenty of space, and families can take part in tobogganing and cross-country and downhill skiing. I spent hours there with my cousins as a kid, so excited that I hardly noticed the snow that had piled in my boots. Growing up in Tonawanda, though, I spent even more time at Ellicott Creek Park, which is a little quieter but no less fun. Last year I went with my 3-year-old nephew, and it was the perfect spot for him to explore.

We’re lucky to have wonderful outdoor skating spots around town, too. I’m still so impressed with how Canalside downtown near the waterfront has been built up over the past few years, and it remains one of the best places to skate over the holidays. Admission is free for kids under 5, and the rink is open late through New Year’s Day. Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza in downtown Buffalo is also a great option; admission is always free, and the rink offers skating until 1 a.m. on Dec. 31. The indoor rinks offer open skate as well: With their mix of families and hockey players, the Northtown Center at Amherst and Brighton Arena in Tonawanda have always been favorites of mine.

Shopping is, for better or worse, baked into our holiday season. But it doesn’t have to be full of stress and last-minute sprints. We have some great spots to leisurely spend an afternoon, including the boutiques up and down Elmwood Avenue, and the local shops along Hertel in North Buffalo. Out in East Aurora, Main Street is full of vintage Christmas charm, and Vidler’s 5&10 is a perfect place for kids to spend some of that Christmas cash.

I know I’m not alone here, but sharing a holiday meal with my friends and family is always a seasonal highlight. Strolling through the Broadway Market finding new delicacies to sample is always a good time, and there’s a handful of events throughout the season to enjoy.

Buffalo’s favorite winter beverage, the Tom and Jerry, is a must-drink for most, and places like Coles (1104 Elmwood Ave.) and The Glen Park Tavern (5507 Main St., Williamsville) are said to have some of the best. I’m partial to the atmosphere, and nothing gets me more in the mood than a cozy, log-cabin vibe. The Eagle House (5578 Main St., Williamsville) and Hamburg Brewing Company (6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg) are both excellent spots to warm up with loved ones on a particularly cold winter night.

And something new on my holiday bucket list this year: dining out in an igloo. A handful of restaurants like Tappo (338 Ellicott and 166 Chandler St.) and Deep South Taco (291 Ellicott St.) now offer these heated, outdoor tables, and I can’t think of a better way to make new memories with loved ones this year.