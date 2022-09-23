Pumpkins, hayrides, costumes and farm animals are all part of fall family fun

It’s that time of year again – when the scarves come out, the leaves change color and people crave pumpkin spice and apple cider. With the autumn chill comes plenty of fall fun for the family.

Here’s a list of seasonal festivities celebrating autumn’s arrival that you can enjoy throughout October with the entire family.

Becker Farms, 3724 Quaker Road, Gasport

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 30.

There are plenty of seasonal activities at this farm and vineyard along the Niagara Wine Trail during its annual Fall Fun on the Farm,, including goat races, rope and corn mazes, and hayrides. There will be farm animal exhibits and children’s activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. such as a jungle gym and mega slide. You can also enjoy live music, a beer garden and brew pub, as well as access to the landscaped grounds. Apple picking is available. Admission is free Monday through Friday. Tickets must be purchased on the weekends; prices vary.

The Great Pumpkin Farm, 11199 Main St., Clarence

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 with weekend festivals.

During the week, visit the Great Pumpkin Farm to buy fall decor at the Pumpkin Palace, tasty treats at the Witches Brew Bar & Cafe and walk the grounds. You'll find pumpkins, cornstalks, cider and baked goods. There's also a petting zoo, playground and hay maze for the kids. On the weekends, it becomes the site of the larger Fall Festival with amusement rides, a Zombie train, hayrides, a magic show, an Old Western shooting gallery, and you can even try your hand at panning for gemstones. For $5 you can explore the Boo Barn, a haunted barn for all ages. Admission is free on weekdays, and $12 on the weekends and Columbus Day.

Kelkenberg Farm Fall Fun, 9270 Wolcott Road, Clarence

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday through Oct. 30

This family farm offers activities for all seasons. In the fall, you can take a hayride, select a pumpkin straight from the patch and visit with the farm animals. Kids can also enjoy pony rides and a giant bounce pad. Seasonal treats include doughnuts, which are fried on the spot, and homemade cookies and pies. There’s also local apple cider, home-raised beef and honey, and plenty of fall produce. Admission is $13 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings, and includes a small pumpkin from the patch; $16 on Friday afternoon and the weekend, and you’ll get a large pumpkin.

Pumpkinville, 3830 Sugartown Road, Great Valley

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31.

With a 25-acre pumpkin patch, this annual tradition lives up to its name. Additionally, the 200-acre Pumpkinville is packed with family activities including the Happy Horse Carousel, Jumping Pillows, a 6-acre corn maze, a fun zone and Pumpkinville Express train. The first two weeks of Pumpkinville showcases Sunflower Daze with hayrides to the sunflower field where you pick sunflowers and take photos. Admission is $15.50 to $23.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Halloween at the Buffalo Zoo, 300 Parkside Ave.

Weekends starting Oct. 1 through October.

The zoo's Halloween celebration includes trick-or-treating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Kids can collect sweets and treats, and watch the animals interacting with seasonal items like pumpkins. Nick Mambretti hosts a magic show. Admission includes rides for the kids on the train and carousel, plus there's a corn maze. Children can also take a picture at a photo spot with visiting characters including princesses (Oct. 1-2), the Sanderson Sisters (Oct. 8-9), Marvel superheroes (Oct. 15-16) and a "Villains Takeover" (Oct. 22-23). The event is rain or shine. Tickets are $25.95 for children and seniors, $29.95 for adults, $15 for zoo members. Infants younger than 24 months are admitted free but require reserved tickets. Costumes are encouraged.

Hollowed Harvest, 4487 Lake Ave. Lockport

Opens on weekends starting Sept. 23 and expands to Thursdays through Sundays starting Oct. 6. Open daily Oct. 20-30.

Pumpkins galore steal the show at the Niagara County Fairgrounds where thousands of brightly lit carved pumpkins will be displayed in scenes. New for 2022 is a pumpkin tunnel. It is appropriate for all ages. Admission is $20 for adults and $16 for children. A season pass ($40/$50) allows multiple entries. Ages 3 and younger are admitted free.

Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford

Kids Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10

Apples are the theme for the free Kids Day event on Oct. 10, the last day of the regular season at this historic attraction. There will be demonstrations, crafting and activities including seeing an apple press in action and visiting the kitchen where food will be prepared with apples. For those getting into the “spooky season,” there will be a talk on “Dressed to Death” by curator Brandon Brooks. All kids 12 years and younger are admitted free.

Everhaunt's Family Fall Festival, 144 Lake St., Angola

Noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 15, 22 and 29.

Everhaunt tones down the scares for its annual family event that includes a costume contest, petting zoo and face painting. Kids can search through an old hospital for hidden treasures. There's a "lights on" haunted house walk for the kiddies, plus a snack bar and gift shop. Food trucks will be on site. It's free outdoors; $8 to go inside.

Mastersons Honey Harvest Festival, 725 Olean Road, East Aurora

Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15-16.

Autumn is the honey harvesting season, and these festivities in East Aurora are a hive of activity you and the family will be abuzz over. You’ll be able to learn all about beekeeping and honey harvesting, and even watch firsthand as a beekeeper extracts honey into a jar. There’s also a contest for the tastiest honey, where you can sample honey from local beekeepers and vote on the one you think is best. Vendors will sell alpaca fiber – you’ll be able to meet the alpacas, too – beeswax products and mead, otherwise known as honey-wine. Children can have their faces painted and get their photos taken.