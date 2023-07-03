A new annual event to honor the late Buffalo entertainer Lance Diamond, will take place on July 4, the day that would have been his 78th birthday.

Diamond, a Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductee who died in 2015, will be honored by musical and visual artists at Tuesday’s Lance Diamond Day celebration, presented by the Utica Business Diamond District Association.

Events will be held in the area known as Lance Diamond Way at Elmwood Avenue and West Utica Street where Diamond regularly performed for decades inside Milkie's (formerly the Elmwood Lounge at 522 Elmwood Ave.) and in a parking lot across the street.

Starting off the event, from 4 to 6 p.m., is a community chalk art display on the sidewalk and nearby buildings which has been coordinated by Jay Hawkins of Revolutionary Strokes. Local celebrities will stop by to lend a hand to the artists.

At 6 p.m. inside Milkie's, happy birthday will be sung in honor of Diamond’s 78th birthday, with toasts, official presentations and performances. Drink proceeds from the toast will support the Lance Diamond high school scholarships. It is hosted by comedian and actor Jon Cesar, who will also perform several of Diamond’s biggest hits.

Guests, including Diamond’s former bandmates, friends, and the Goo Goo Dolls’ Robby Takac, will make dedications and share stories of Diamond.

The event also includes the presentation of the inaugural Lance Diamond Showmanship Award. Two will be presented: to David Jonathan and the Inner City Bedlam, and Niagara Falls Music Hall of Famer Marsha McWilson.

A musical open mic will take place at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks.

Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes produced the Lance Diamond Day proclamation, which will be presented to the management at Milkies and displayed inside the bar.