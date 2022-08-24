Outdoor roller skating at Canalside: A big dance party on wheels

The sounds of upbeat music coming from the Canalside rink area on a recent warm afternoon piqued my curiosity.

While we’re used to activity at the rink during the winter when it’s filled with ice skaters in puffer coats, hats and gloves and scarves, that's not the case in the summer heat – until now.

The rink, located near Explore and More – the Ralph C. Wilson Children's Museum, is again filled with skaters. This time, however, they're dressed in tank tops and shorts as they roller skate to lively music from a DJ.

It's the second year of outdoor roller skating at Canalside, an attraction that feels like a big dance party on wheels. Neon-colored skates, music blaring from the speakers, and laughs from guests set the tone: fun, happy, carefree and a good time. There is something about seeing people having fun that's an instant mood booster, and the happiness is contagious at the roller rink.

Annika Richter, 16, was among those skating on a day of firsts for her. A native of Germany, it was her first time in the United States, her first time in Buffalo and her first time roller skating outdoors. She said she was enjoying her stay and her introduction to outdoor roller skating.

“It’s Annika’s first time seeing the city of Buffalo, and my daughter’s home from college, so we were looking for something fun to do downtown for the day,” Erin Kosich said.

If you don't skate, don't worry. Beginners can use "roller skate trainers" that help them balance on their skates as they go around the rink. Free skating lessons are offered from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, courtesy of the 716 Rollers.

Every Friday is theme night from 6 to 9 p.m. So check out the schedule and make plans for events such as "Skate Back to School" on Aug. 26, Salsa dancing on Sept. 2, "Pride Skate" on Sept. 9 and "Buffalo Sports Night" on Sept. 16.

The Snack Shack sells an assortment of snacks, including cotton candy, pretzels, candy and a pickle in the pouch, as well as pop, beer and wine. If you're not a skater or want to take a break, grab a seat at the collection of bistro tables, benches and blue Adirondack chairs that line the entire rink and offer great views for people watching. If you need shade, there are chairs under the small bridges that go over the rink, too.

“It’s a fun vibe here, so just watching the kids skate and seeing people of all ages skate is great to see," said Shannice Wilson, food and beverage general manager at the rink.

If you go:

Admission: $6 adults, $2 ages 13 and younger.

Skates: Bring your own or rent skates ($4) from the Canalside pavilion next to the rink. Rollerblades/inline skates are not permitted.

Hours: The rink is open daily through Sept. 5. From Sept. 7 to Oct. 30, hours are: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. It is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Special hours on Oct. 10 are noon to 8 p.m.

Moving indoors

When the winter starts to roll in, the skating moves indoors.

Frank Young Sports Arena/Orchard Park Roller Rink, 3651 N. Buffalo St., Orchard Park. While this arena has roller leagues for youth and adults, it also has open skating, where you can glide on four wheels or rent a hoverboard for $15. Book a party with a three-hour package where you and guests can enjoy an open skate with fellow skaters, or have the rink to yourself via a private party.

Spinners Rink, 164 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca. Roller skating, private parties, Friday family night.

Rainbow Rink, 161 Oliver St., North Tonawanda. Rainbow Rink has been opened since 1949. In addition to roller skating, it has a Game Zone with video games, foosball and air hockey. Rent the rink for a birthday party or other outing. Rainbow offers adults-only skates on Wednesday and Sunday nights, and a family skate on Saturday afternoons. Skate rental is $4 and admission varies from $7 to $10.

Rainbow Skateland, 1109 Lincoln Ave., Lockport. This Niagara County spot is filled with family activities including roller skating, a game zone, bounce zone (maximum height is 54 inches) and miniature golf. It also hosts birthday parties and other events. It reopens on Sept. 7 with fall hours. Skate rentals are $3. Admission varies from $7 to $10.