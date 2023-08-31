It was another week of interesting announcement including country singer Zach Bryan at KeyBank Center and actor/musician Keanu Reeves touring again with his band Dogstar - albeit a show in Niagara Falls, Canada.

Here's a look.

Buffalo Jazz Festival. 1 to 8 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Richardson-Olmsted Campus South Lawn, 444 Forest Ave. Featuring The Jay/Sharptet, Lindsey Holland Quintet, Donny Frauenhofer Music, Wendell Rivera Latin Jazz Ensemble and the Troy Brothers Organ Quintet. Donations accepted. jazzbuffalo.org.

Dogstar (Keanu Reeves, Bret Domrose and Rob Mailhouse). 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets start at $70.20 (CND, ticketmaster.ca).

Zach Bryan. 8 p.m. March 10 at KeyBank Center. With The Middle East and Levi Turner. The presale starts at noon on Sept. 6; register for the presale at zachbryanpresale.com. The general on-sale begins Sept. 8.

Blue Rodeo: Celebrating 30 years of “Five Days in July.” 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets start at $64.55 (CND, ticketmaster.ca).

Global Grooves music series. Mary Seaton Room, Kleinhans Music Hall. Caña Dulce y Caña Brava, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Justin Adams and Mauro Durante, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Red Baraat, 7 p.m. March 3. Dervish, 7:30 p.m. March 12. Tickets are $35 for each concert; 10% discount on the purchase of four or more tickets with the code GROOVES.

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn. 7:30 p.m. April 3 in the Mary Seaton Room of Kleinhans Music Hall. Tickets are $59 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 (kleinhansbuffalo.org).