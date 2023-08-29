Country singer Zach Bryan is bringing his "Quittin Time Tour" to Buffalo in 2024.

The show is set for 8 p.m. March 10 at KeyBank Center where Bryan will be joined by openers the Middle East and Levi Turner.

Bryan was last here in 2022 as part of the Outlaw Music Festival at the Darien Lake Amphitheater where he performed in a blue Buffalo Sabres T-shirt. News Contributing Reviewer Nancy J. Parisi wrote that Bryan's band "is rich with banjo, fiddle and pedal steel guitar – and Bryan's adroit songwriting. ... Poetic ballad 'Something in the Orange' and party-ready 'Revival' were exemplary moments – the latter with one of the best refrains of recent note: "Baptize me in a bottle of Beam and put Johnny on the vinyl."

How to get tickets

You can register now for the presale at zachbryanpresale.com. After clicking the "register" button next to the Buffalo date, you'll simply be asked for your full name, email and mobile number. You'll receive a text with a four-digit verification number that you have to enter to complete your registration. This is not your presale code; that arrives separately with a link to the presale which starts at noon on Sept. 6 for Buffalo.

Super fans can register for more than 50 other shows in the U.S. and Canada, including two dates at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on March 17-18.

The general on-sale begins Sept. 8.

The tour announcement comes as the 27-year-old is finishing his "Burn, Burn, Burn Tour" and just days after the release of Bryan's fourth full-length studio album, "Zach Bryan" (Warner Records).