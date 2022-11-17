 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yo-Yo Ma performance with BPO rescheduled for May

  • Updated
  • 0
Yo-Yo Ma (copy)

Yo-Yo Ma's performance has been rescheduled for May 7 in Kleinhans Music Hall.

 Buffalo News file photo
The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has announced the postponement of Friday’s concert featuring legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma, due to the projected extreme weather

The concert, which was slated to feature Maestro JoAnn Falletta conducting Yo-Yo Ma and the orchestra through a program including works by Rossini, Strauss and Dvorak, has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in Kleinhans Music Hall. The program will remain the same for the rescheduled date.

All current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

The BPO Pops performance of “The Music of ABBA,” scheduled for Saturday evening, is still a go at present, but ”will be subject to travel and weather conditions,” according to the BPO. Ticket holders will be notified as soon as possible with any changes.

