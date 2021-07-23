WYRK to present Miranda Lambert in lieu of ‘Taste of Country’

WYRK-FM has assembled a new mini-fest in lieu of the station's annual Taste of Country Festival, which normally takes place at Sahlen Field, but will not be happening this year, for the second straight summer.

Teaming with Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort, WYRK will present “An Evening with Miranda Lambert” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 outdoors on the grounds of the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls.

“WYRK is thrilled to be able to bring Miranda Lambert to Western New York with our longtime partners at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino,” Chris Crowley, director of content at Townsquare Media of Buffalo, which owns WYRK, said in a press release announcing the event.

“Fans and artists alike have been waiting to gather again and feel the energy you can only get from a live show, and since we weren’t able to have the WYRK Taste of Country this year, we wanted to put on a show that WYRK listeners would be excited to see.”

The multiact evening will feature a number of support artists, including Buffalo’s band Fuzzy & the Rust Belts, winners of WYRK’s Taste of Country Hometown Riser Competition in 2020.

Tickets start at $95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 30 through senecaniagaracasino.com, senecaalleganycasino.com and ticketmaster.com. The event is all ages, though attendees younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.