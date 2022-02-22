With Junior Jerry Jam, Stu and Judy Weinstein celebrate their ‘inner kid’

“There is something about the melodies of Grateful Dead that can charm the most novice and most advanced music lovers,” Holtzman said.

For Stu Weinstein, that commonality is important to capitalize upon in the age of Covid.

“The challenges that our young musicians face today are exponentially higher than the previous generation,” he said. “Paradoxically, the pandemic seems like a big setback for live music venues, but I see it as a springboard. When you jump, you need to bend down first. The void that is present now has more potential to be filled than ever before. Every obstacle is an opportunity waiting.”

Judy Weinstein agreed, emphasizing the need to pass what’s best in us on to the next generation.

“As humans, we all seem to feel energized by music and dance – it’s very mysterious and inspiring. You need to instill what motivates you into your children and grandchildren. It's not just an opening to introduce kids to be musical – it’s also because musicians need more fans," she said.

Behind all of this is a shared core belief that music is deeply and inherently attached to community and culture.

“The relationship that we have with the Weinsteins is mutually beneficial, with ideas and action coming from all angles,” Vesneske said. “Beyond that, we are all music lovers to the core. And we all want something better for the community and for future generations.”

