With Junior Jerry Jam, Stu and Judy Weinstein celebrate their ‘inner kid’

There is an ineffable sense of joy and playfulness at the heart of Grateful Dead music, one that, for some listeners, suggests a childlike state of innocence. It’s that very quality that urged a local dentist and his wife to seek to codify a heightened state of youthful imagination and employ it as a means for kids to share in that music.
“I’m a very community-minded, family-oriented person and a huge lover and supporter of live music,” said Stu Weinstein, co-founder of Junior Jerry Jam, a new organization that seeks to celebrate the Dead’s music in a family-friendly, multigenerational environment. The organization’s name is a tribute to the late Grateful Dead guitarist, singer and songwriter Jerry Garcia.
“My wife Judy brought me to my first Grateful Dead show many years ago, at the Ventura County Raceway in California. I was a little slower than most people on the uptake, but I've learned to share my appreciation of the Dead, and when my wife and I were visiting our grandkids in New Jersey last summer, we were inspired. Our son was bringing the kids to a local show, and I really was impressed with this concept," he said.
“I decided to take the reins and get the ball moving. Buffalo really needed an outlet for concerts in a family-friendly atmosphere.”
Grateful family vibes
The Weinsteins have long been immersed in the Buffalo music scene and are familiar faces in concert clubs and at festivals representing a broad swath of musical idioms. And, though it might seem incongruous to the uninitiated, the two have seamlessly folded their love and support for live music into a lifestyle that emphasizes the importance of family above all else.
Known to friends as “Study,” a portmanteau formed from Stu and Judy, the couple is tough to miss in a crowd, with Stu’s long beard and Judy’s generous smile combining to form a beatific air. This trait was not lost on the members of Twenty6 Productions, the promotion and production team behind shows at Buffalo Iron Works and various festivals in the region, among them the annual Cobblestone Live event. When the couple pitched the idea for Junior Jerry Jam, the Twenty6 tribe was all over it.
“Stu and Judy are some of the most compassionate individuals we've had the pleasure of meeting,” said Twenty6 Production co-founder Grace Vesneske. “Having witnessed them as both parents and grandparents, the birth of Junior Jerry Jam seemed like an obvious progression of their love for fellow ‘kids at heart.’ ”
The ensuing partnership yielded the maiden voyage for Junior Jerry Jam, held at Buffalo Iron Works in December. The event featured an all-star collection of renowned local musicians, including Dave Ruch, Joe Bellanti, Corey Kertzi, Jim Doersam, Pablo Zabrycki, Aaron Ziolkowski and Sue Kincaid performing a set billed as “kid-centric music inspired by the Grateful Dead catalog,” with children’s activities lending a sense of all-ages continuity to the event.
“The response to the inaugural Junior Jerry Jam was just as we had imagined it, and then some,” said Twenty6 Productions co-founder and Buffalo Iron Works owner Josh Holtzman. “It was beautiful to see the musicians come together and grace the kids and adults in the room with their craft, in the name of the Grateful Dead."
Support Local Journalism
For that first show, proceeds were donated to Buffalo String Works, a collective of educators working to offer area immigrant and refugee children access to instruments, instruction and a proper music education.
“Choosing our first beneficiary was a natural – kids learning music at our wonderful Buffalo String Works program,” said Stu Weinstein, noting that all Junior Jerry Jam events will earmark a local charity or organization as beneficiary.
A February concert featured the buzz-worthy young Asbury Park, N.J., band Dogs in a Pile in a kid-friendly afternoon performance prior to their regular ticketed evening show, and benefited the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. Events are being planned for spring and summer.
Holtzman said he believes that the music emphasized in the Junior Jerry Jam series can cut across chasms in musical taste and culture, finding commonality by uniting “the kid in all of us." He has seen that through concerts when kids represent "the most carefree, joyful versions of themselves," most recently at the Cobblestone Live performance by the Grateful Dead tribute band Workingman’s Dead.
“There is something about the melodies of Grateful Dead that can charm the most novice and most advanced music lovers,” Holtzman said.
For Stu Weinstein, that commonality is important to capitalize upon in the age of Covid.
“The challenges that our young musicians face today are exponentially higher than the previous generation,” he said. “Paradoxically, the pandemic seems like a big setback for live music venues, but I see it as a springboard. When you jump, you need to bend down first. The void that is present now has more potential to be filled than ever before. Every obstacle is an opportunity waiting.”
Judy Weinstein agreed, emphasizing the need to pass what’s best in us on to the next generation.
“As humans, we all seem to feel energized by music and dance – it’s very mysterious and inspiring. You need to instill what motivates you into your children and grandchildren. It's not just an opening to introduce kids to be musical – it’s also because musicians need more fans," she said.
Behind all of this is a shared core belief that music is deeply and inherently attached to community and culture.
“The relationship that we have with the Weinsteins is mutually beneficial, with ideas and action coming from all angles,” Vesneske said. “Beyond that, we are all music lovers to the core. And we all want something better for the community and for future generations.”