With its 2022 summer programming, Artpark finds a delicate balance

This summer, Artpark’s outdoor Amphitheater and indoor Mainstage Theatre will resound with the volume and energy of some 30 bands and artists in the rock, indie, alternative and roots music idioms.

In addition to being one of the prime local destinations for summer concerts, Artpark is also offering intimate and conceptually adventurous programming, running the gamut from dance and film to opera, Indigenous music and theater with 96 artists from 10 nations and four continents performing and presenting on multiple stages.

Artpark is a space where popular culture and fine art are free to meet and mingle. But how does an organization dedicated, in the words of Artpark President Sonia Kozlova Clark, “to placing our local community within the global community and offering our patrons the opportunity to connect with the globe through art,” balance its need to pay the bills with a firm mandate to elevate, inform and challenge its audience? How does it connect the crowd that wants to come to a rock show to the idea of art linking us to our environment, our community and the world?

“There’s a time and a place for everything,” Clark said.

“If we were to use a concert like, for example, Modest Mouse, as a platform to say something bigger, it may or may not be welcomed, because there’s a different focus there. But we want to also offer, say, Dakhabrakha performing with a Ukranian silent film, and that can be an opportunity for us to engage in something bigger and broader than ourselves.

“The global aspect of what we do is very, very important to us. We have the resources here, because of the team we’ve put together. And financially, how we’re positioned gives us the opportunity to view our community as part of a larger world, to place that community within the globe.”

The Artpark team stayed active during the pandemic, providing alternative methods of presenting live music and art.

“Over the two years of the pandemic, we broke the mold for the way people were thinking about Artpark,” said Dave Wedekindt, vice president of concert and marketing. “They learned that they can come here and do things that don’t involve drinking beers and listening to a rock band. During the time that we weren’t able to do big concerts as much, people rediscovered – or maybe discovered for the first time – what else they can do in the park.”

As a result, Artpark is offering more alternative programming.

The New Music in the Park Series has appearances from progressive rock/puppetry troupe Squonk Opera, regional virtuosos the Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop and an intimate opera featuring the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Gil Rose.

Art Move Concept is a hip-hop/modern dance/nouveau cirque mashup presided over by the acclaimed French dance company.

The annual Strawberry Moon Festival, a celebration of Indigenous culture, music and art, features headliners Blue Rodeo and Pamyua.

Plasticiens Volants, the French street theater company employing hand-painted inflatable creations in service of a hypnagogic vision, returns to Artpark for the third time, with a new show dubbed “Leonardo, Dreams & Nightmares.”

The Fairy House Festival, which will be marrying fairy house creations, theater, dance and music for the 12th year running.

The Ukrainian ensemble Dakhabrakha, another unique cross-cultural event, is a favorite of Clark's because the group’s vision mirrors Artpark’s mandate. Dakhabrakha will arrive for its second Artpark engagement – the first was a well-received 2019 appearance – from war-torn Kyiv, to perform live accompaniment to the iconic 1930 silent film “Earth,” by Ukrainian director Alexander Dovzhenko.

“I asked them to pick that film specifically, because it’s about an invasion by Bolsheviks on a farm – a place of beauty and nature that is being destroyed by violence,” Clark said. “Now, 100 years later, we’re in that very same place. It’s right in front of us. And the audience that is willing to come and to engage and talk about it – they’ll have the opportunity to do that.”

While activity buzzes around the outdoor concerts in the Amphitheater, the indoor Mainstage Theater, which has been sparsely used in recent years, became a cornerstone of Artpark’s programming for 2022 with events produced by national promoters Live Nation and AEG Live, plus Buffalo's Funtime Presents.

“It started with Live Nation expressing interest in doing shows there, and before we knew it, we were speaking with other promoters that really wanted to book acts in that space, too," Wedekindt said. "It seems that they’ve been noticing what we’ve been doing, and the artists and bands have been noticing it, too. We’ve really raised our credibility among indie artists over the last few years, and now, they're seeking us out, rather than the other way around."

Wedekindt calls the seemingly random commingling of increased buzz about the Mainstage, fortuitous tour routing, the return of indoor shows, and the preponderance of tours perfectly scaled to the indoor stages specs “a happy accident, really, and something we didn’t really see coming.”

He credits Funtime Presents, a partner of Artpark for about five years, for helping "immensely in growing our audiences beyond the straight classic rock programming that makes up a lot of the summer touring diet. Those guys have so much experience and so much credibility. They bring an awful lot to the table.”

Clark said that ideas about where to take Artpark in the future are plentiful, partly as a result of a newly expanded team comprised of “highly energized” leadership, programming, production, fundraising, marketing and operations specialists. One issue in particular – “concerns over how to bring live performances toward a place where they’re having zero negative impact on their environment” – is at the forefront of her plans.

“That’s a subject that is part of every conference I go to these days,” Clark said. “How do we make our industry more environmentally friendly? We’re working on that here at Artpark, and I know we’ll be working on it more and more as we move forward.”

Wedekindt remains focused on balancing major concert bookings against the diverse nonconcert programming that is an equally significant aspect of the Artpark mandate.

“I’ve joked for a long time that my job is to convince people that there’s six other days of the week at Artpark, in addition to the one night you went to a concert, he laughed. “And we’re really getting somewhere in that department these days. The feedback we’re getting on what we’ve announced for this summer is hitting differently. There’s less resistance to the variety and diversity of what’s on offer.”

