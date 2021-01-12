With David Jonathan & the Inner City Bedlam, a Buffalo musician finds his true calling

“Systemic racism has deep historical roots,” he said. “To understand how we got here, we might benefit from acknowledging the impacts of these injustices and see our present as a way of finally dealing with them. In the second verse, this all comes full circle, as dealing with racism is not something you are just doing for others or just for Black people. It’s also something that is in your own best interest, as ‘to hate another human being is to love yourself less.’”

Solving a conundrum

The album was originally going to be called “Conundrum.”

“Everyone around here knows me primarily as a drummer, so I was going to make a drum-based, mixtape album, if that makes any kind of sense,” Jonathan laughed. “I was going to do all of these complex patterns and things that I know how to do. But I thought, well, I play piano, too, so maybe I should share that.”

Ultimately, his desire to make his mark both within and beyond a scene he felt needed some shaking up led Jonathan to proudly embrace the diversity of his own skill set.