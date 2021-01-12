With David Jonathan & the Inner City Bedlam, a Buffalo musician finds his true calling

It sure looked like David Jonathan had made it.
He grew up in Buffalo, attended the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, made a name for himself as one of the most virtuosic and soulful drummers in the region, relocated several times to find work as a session drummer, toured extensively, and ultimately came back home to be with family and settle into a routine as an in-demand Buffalo musician.
So why, as he sat in such a strong position within a relatively healthy music scene, did Jonathan feel so unfulfilled?
A quick listen to “No Collusion – Remix (featuring Chuckie Campbell),” the debut release from David Jonathan & the Inner City Bedlam, offers some insight. For the song – and its video, filmed in downtown Buffalo and featuring the directing, editing and cinematography of Alex Roje Felix – is both a scathing indictment of present-day racism and an uplifting ode to hope, one that blends neo-soul, hip-hop, pop and R&B in a forward-looking manner.
It’s the work of a man who is not content to rest on past laurels, or to take the easy road forward. A man who views music not as a job, but as a calling.
Or, as his friend and collaborator, the rapper, record-maker, poet and educator Chuckie Campbell views it, a man for whom music-making is an opportunity to both reflect upon and shape our times.
“Art and music interact and interface with consciousness and thus have an impact on human life; we shape and are shaped by art, often become what we behold, shape our tools and in turn they shape us,” Campbell said. “Even in its most vacuous states, art means.
“Rather than saying nothing, artists should fear saying a lot, but nothing of consequence. In times of moral conflict, silence is loud. Inaction suggests that a maker has enough privilege to ignore injustices.”
The long road to ‘400’
Jonathan started working on “No Collusion – Remix” in 2015.
“I had 14 tracks, and I was thinking, 'Well, this is good, but is this really everything that I want to say with my first project as a solo artist?' ” Jonathan said. “I thought, 'No, this isn’t it,' so I shelved those songs and started over. I came up with new songs that were leading me in the right direction, but it still wasn’t it. I ended up shelving those, too. Then, in the summer of 2018, I started writing what I felt like, ‘OK, this is what I want to say for my first project.’
“I sat with those songs for a long time, because I just didn’t want to make another Buffalo record – which is not me throwing shade at anyone else, at all. But when I looked at the history of work that comes out Buffalo, I wanted something that would have impact beyond here, that would be felt for years to come. So how do I tell that story? That’s when I came to the realization that ‘400’ is that project.”
The “400” Jonathan refers to is the title of the forthcoming album from which “No Collusion” has been culled as a first single. It’s a concept record, a collection of songs recorded during the 400th anniversary of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, one that, in Campbell’s words, “attempts to commemorate the long-held contributions of Black life and Black art to the shared human experience.”
Even as the concept began to take solid form in his imagination, Jonathan still felt a certain lack of focus, a thin veneer separating him from what felt he needed to say.
“It took some evolution for me to get to the point where ‘400’ was ready to emerge,” he said. “I was trying to do so many things, but being on the road with an artist from around here, who I won’t name, started coinciding with what I was thinking about and writing about. I saw some things on the road that I can’t unsee, a lot of things that were racially unsettling. ...
“As much as I love Buffalo, I also have seen the parts of it that are ugly,” said Jonathan, who said he was “pulled out of the car and humiliated” three times last year while driving home from gigs in the Southtowns. “The national spotlight has been on us in unflattering ways. We’ve had instances of people running into and over others in their cars, and an older gentleman being pushed over on the steps of City Hall during protests. It all made me feel like I was fighting an uphill emotional battle. So I held onto all of these feelings, and they came out in the music.”
‘To hate another is to love yourself less’
“No Collusion,” as part of the bigger project, “400,” shines a light on institutional racism, while simultaneously celebrating what Jonathan calls “the complexity of the Black experience.”
Campbell's creative relationship with Jonathan – a partnership forged a decade ago during Sunday night jam sessions at the Colored Musicians Club on Broadway – led to a synergistic outcome.
“David played some of the album for me while narrating his vision over parts of songs that were not yet complete,” Campbell said. ”The songs ranged from funk to R&B to jazz to jam band to soul to hip-hop. He explained scenarios and connected them back to how each sound was a part of the bigger story. I pictured both verses as the beginning of a conversation with someone: ‘How could I word this, so that it all makes sense, so that when you listen, you can feel it, just not hear its intent?’
“That question seems important. People can’t just intellectualize and argue these points; they must feel them and empathize with their fellow man.”
For Campbell, the song’s final lyric – “Yesterday is not today, but every present has a past” – holds particular significance.
“Systemic racism has deep historical roots,” he said. “To understand how we got here, we might benefit from acknowledging the impacts of these injustices and see our present as a way of finally dealing with them. In the second verse, this all comes full circle, as dealing with racism is not something you are just doing for others or just for Black people. It’s also something that is in your own best interest, as ‘to hate another human being is to love yourself less.’”
Solving a conundrum
The album was originally going to be called “Conundrum.”
“Everyone around here knows me primarily as a drummer, so I was going to make a drum-based, mixtape album, if that makes any kind of sense,” Jonathan laughed. “I was going to do all of these complex patterns and things that I know how to do. But I thought, well, I play piano, too, so maybe I should share that.”
Ultimately, his desire to make his mark both within and beyond a scene he felt needed some shaking up led Jonathan to proudly embrace the diversity of his own skill set.
“I went to all of these shows of every kind of music in Buffalo so I could see what everyone out there is up to. I’m not gonna lie – it depressed me. All my life growing up in Buffalo, it’s always been, ‘We have so many great musicians here, there’s so much talent here.’ I feel like the overwhelming mass of people here would settle for a cover show rather than respecting something someone created of their own.
“I have truly been blessed, throughout this pandemic so far, with playing shows,” Damone Jackson said. “You know, ‘us musicians’ can improvise."
“At my first-ever gig as David Jonathan & the Inner City Bedlam, I played a version of Gil Scott-Heron’s ‘The Revolution Will Not Be Televised,’ and all of a sudden, three tables of people got up and left. It hit me. Like, you want me to do a Bruno Mars cover to entertain you, but as soon as I say something real – and music can have a message and still be entertaining – you’re offended? It just turned me off to playing covers, you know? I was really impressed when I saw that Damone (Jackson) was coming out with his own project (the Damone Jackson Outcome). That’s what I’m talking about.
“Where are the newcomers? In 20 years from now, when we’re gray, and we’re looking back at what was – what will it be?”