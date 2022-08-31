With ‘Chaos in Bloom,’ the Goo Goo Dolls share their best work in more than a decade

Goo Goo Dolls principals John Rzeznik and Robby Takac have been making music together since 1986. For most bands of their vintage, time is often brutal passage has dictated that the present and foreseeable future will consist solely of performing old hits from the back catalog to diminished audiences eager to relive, say, 1995, most likely in a casino, or packaged together with a handful of bands from the same era.

Instead, the band is on tour, headlining theaters and sheds, and offering diehard fans a set of music that prominently features songs from their new album "Chaos in Bloom." That the album, the band’s 14th, is one of its strongest in quite some time only sweetens the sense of hard-earned victory.

Part of the power of “Chaos in Bloom” is that, for the first time, guitarist/singer and principal songwriter Rzeznik handled the production himself. Though the Goos have never made a bad album, at times over the past decade or so, the lush and dense production ethic came close to drowning out the urgency of the songs and the live dynamic of the band. “Chaos in Bloom” will never be confused with a stark garage-rock recording, but it is the first record since 2002’s “Gutterflower” that boasts the primal urgency of the holy trinity of Goos albums that is “Hold Me Up” (1990), “Superstar Car Wash” (1993) and “A Boy Named Goo” (1995).

For fans of a certain vintage – yours truly included – the thrill has always come down to the way the Goos blended power-pop smarts with the swagger of roughshod early alt-rock. It wasn’t that hard to listen to, say, Husker Du’s “Zen Arcade” or the Replacements “Pleased To Meet Me” in the same setting as “Hold Me Up” or “Superstar Car Wash.” For us, hearing the thread that connects that early urgency to the present day – with all that Rzeznik and Takac have learned about songwriting, recording and album-pacing in the time between – makes “Chaos in Bloom” feel like a reward for being a longtime fan in good standing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The album reveals its intent right out of the gate, with the urgent, uptempo “Yeah, I Like You,” its guitar-heavy mix and indelible chorus hook introducing us to an album that doesn’t let up or lose its sense of intention for the full 40 minutes it spins.

There are multiple moods during the ride. “War” is strident and intense, dancing around the edges of despondency, but ultimately soaring on the strength of its suitably sparse production. “Save Me From Myself” boasts a subtle but powerful layered vocal arrangement and a killer tempo shift that ramps up to another memorable chorus hook. Takac takes two lead vocals this time around, and both lend to the album’s depth, his awesomely raspy voice joining with Rzeznik’s honeyed intonations on the uplifting “Loving Life” and kicking up the drama with the atmospheric, 80s alt-rock infused “Past Mistakes.”

All of this leads toward the convincing conclusion afforded by album-closer “Superstar,” a top-tier Rzeznik ballad that is anthemic without being overwrought, its relatively stripped-down arrangement allowing the true beauty and power of the lyrics (and the melody they’re married to) to shine.

“Chaos in Bloom” sounds like the work of a band with plenty of gas left in the tank. Far from simply taking victory laps, the Goo Goo Dolls remain fully engaged with the wild ride that led them here.