Will there be a summer 2021 concert season? Yes. And no.

Recent announcements have thrown light on a still-hazy question taking form in the minds of music lovers across the region: What might a summer concert season look like this year?
No one can be blamed for applying some wishful thinking to their hopes for the coming summer. While no definitive, official proclamations on the likelihood of major concerts returning to the region have been made, the idea that we will see anything resembling a normal concert season in 2021 is not likely to transcend that wishful thinking category.
Sadly, it’s time for yet another reality check, in a year that’s been filled with little else.
“We may see some bigger shows starting third quarter of 2021,” said Buffalo native Butch Allen, a lighting and production designer whose resume includes work for Metallica, Jennifer Lopez, the Eagles and Eric Church. “I had hopes for this summer, but with the cancellation of the Coachella, Stagecoach, and Glastonbury festivals, that time frame seems questionable.”
Add to this the commitment of major pop stars such as The Weeknd to tours commencing in 2022, including a now April 8, 2022 date for KeyBank Center, and it’s logical to surmise that you’ll be holding on to your tickets for postponed area shows such as the Rolling Stones, Billy Joel, Tool or Rage Against the Machine until next year.
Realistic expectations
Eddy Sato, director of production for Los Angeles-based Redrock Entertainment Services, a division of Live Nation Entertainment, said he expects outdoor venues to open first.
The Covid-19 pandemic has left behind-the-scenes workers, including stagehands, production staff, riggers, roadies, lighting and sound technicians, unemployed for nearly a year – and counting.
“It’s going to take time to get entire tours set up and routed across the country, with different ordinances being in place in each state,” he said. “I think it will be 2022 before we see a vibrant return of small clubs and theaters doing shows on a consistent basis.”
What can we reasonably expect in the meantime? Josh Holtzman of Buffalo Iron Works has some distinct thoughts on the matter he developed while looking back at the summer of 2020, when he presented the “Live at the Drive” series at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport and the Silver Lake Drive-In in Perry.
“We’re definitely doing drive-in shows again,” Holtzman said. “We fell in love with the Silver Lake space last year. It has so much infrastructure and life and character. We got along great with the ownership.”
Holtzman and his partner in Twenty6 Productions, Grace Vesneske, have already booked indie-alternative up-and-comers Mt. Joy for a May 8 appearance at the Silver Lake site. The plans are to do a few shows a week there throughout the summer and early fall, employing what he calls “a hybrid model, where we have mostly cars, but with the addition of six-person pods ... that bring our capacity up to to a level where we can reasonably present bigger bands while still doing everything safely and completely by the book.”
One model being discussed, particularly in the jam band and indie-rock sectors of the industry, involves bands traveling in self-contained units, with lights, sound and full production in tow, and arriving at chosen venues for multiple-night runs that would cover broad swaths of the market in question. Holtzman likens this to “a circus, where you arrive in town with everything you have, set up your big top, and invite people in.”
This model will require less equipment rental investment from local promoters, but Holtzman believes the loss of local jobs will be minimized “by putting those local crew workers on other details, because there’s more than enough to do.” The savings to independent promoters make the financial model “totally feasible,” he said.
In Holtzman’s view, artists with lower overhead expenses, who command mid-sized audiences, demand less money than arena-sized acts and embrace creative ways of reaching and building their audiences are likely to be the main item on the summer’s live music menu.
Tentatively, the proposed series would run from June 10 through July 29.
Other local options for music lovers could include the Thursday series at Fountain Plaza, the summer series on the canal in Tonawanda, and perhaps other lower occupancy shows presented by venues with available outdoor or parking lot space, such as the Sportsmen's Tavern. These tend to involve local bands and artists exclusively – artists routinely booked with little advance, willing to work for fees within these series’ budgets and free of the strictures unavoidable to touring bands.
Support Local Journalism
Playoff game model
Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that sports and entertainment events in major stadiums and arenas can reopen with limited capacity – 10% of their total – beginning Tuesday.
What it amounts to is a trial run for such events, one based on the successful model offered by the reduced capacity Buffalo Bills playoff games, which the governor has touted as the most promising model for further re-openings.
According to Cuomo's deputy press secretary, Will Burns, the plan “does apply to entertainment events as well as sporting events,” but at present, excludes smaller venues with capacities of fewer than 10,000 people, such as Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Kleinhans Music Hall and every theater and concert club in the region.
“The success of this, and similar events in approved venues over the coming weeks, will help inform the re-opening process for smaller venues in the future,” Burns said.
While it is technically possible for a major concert to be held at a venue such as KeyBank Center under these new guidelines, from a financial standpoint, it’s highly unlikely. KeyBank Center’s official capacity is 19,200, although that number can vary. Simple math shows the near impossibility of presenting a major show to an audience of less than 2,000 at the arena. The costs dwarf the potential profits by an absurd margin.
“Sports events are setting the table for what’s to come,” said Frank Aguirre, a Buffalo native who has worked as a rigger and production manager on major national and international concert tours for the past 20-plus years. “It’s more complicated for concerts for many reasons. ... Unlike televised sports events or award shows that make money off of commercials and what not, a live concert is completely dependent on the capacity of the crowd. You need to sell out, and have fans purchase concessions and merchandise. If you restrict the crowd, the economics become hard to sustain.”
The Bills playoff game model appears less applicable when we add more variables to the live music experience, such variables as vaccinated seating sections, on-site rapid testing for audience members and the demands associated with large-scale traveling productions. Inevitably, these variables will translate to increased ticket prices.
“It’s all speculation at this point,” Aguirre said. “It has to get going for us to see how the nuts and bolts will work. We will make it work, but we have to get the door open first. ”
The likelihood of that happening during the summer is not high.
Until then …
A live music-starved public will have to wait until 2022 for a summer concert season resembling the ones we cherished prior to the pandemic, it seems.
Though that’s a bitter pill to swallow, many music industry veterans express optimism when considering that return.
“It will start as a trickle, but soon enough, it will be a flood,” Allen said.
“This is where I’m optimistic,” Aguirre said. “I think we will get back to normal, as long as the pandemic is controlled at some point. These shows are an incredibly popular part of our society. We know there is a yearning for this type of human connection – the joy of screaming your favorite song with thousands of others. It will take time. I don’t think anyone knows how much, but it will be back. I’m sure of it.”