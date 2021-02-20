Will there be a summer 2021 concert season? Yes. And no.

Realistic expectations

Eddy Sato, director of production for Los Angeles-based Redrock Entertainment Services, a division of Live Nation Entertainment, said he expects outdoor venues to open first.

Behind-the-scenes entertainment workers left behind as 'business disappears overnight' The Covid-19 pandemic has left behind-the-scenes workers, including stagehands, production staff, riggers, roadies, lighting and sound technicians, unemployed for nearly a year – and counting.

“It’s going to take time to get entire tours set up and routed across the country, with different ordinances being in place in each state,” he said. “I think it will be 2022 before we see a vibrant return of small clubs and theaters doing shows on a consistent basis.”

What can we reasonably expect in the meantime? Josh Holtzman of Buffalo Iron Works has some distinct thoughts on the matter he developed while looking back at the summer of 2020, when he presented the “Live at the Drive” series at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport and the Silver Lake Drive-In in Perry.

“We’re definitely doing drive-in shows again,” Holtzman said. “We fell in love with the Silver Lake space last year. It has so much infrastructure and life and character. We got along great with the ownership.”