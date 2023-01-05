Why a front-of-stage ticket for Springsteen can have more than $300 in fees

Ticketless Taylor Swift fans flooded social media with anger and disgust in November, the majority of it aimed squarely at Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Swift’s “Eras” stadium tour had gone on sale and overwhelmed Ticketmaster’s capacity to deal with consumer traffic. The company quickly canceled public sales of Swift concert tickets after a series of fan presales and, in an official statement, cited “the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes,” saying they “drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests – four times our previous peak.”

Though no Western New York date was part of the Swift tour announcement, fans were once again left to wonder what has happened to the live music ticket market, and what role Ticketmaster plays in the pricing, dissemination and resale of tickets that are becoming both increasingly expensive and difficult to come by.

In May, when Bruce Springsteen announced he would be taking the E Street Band on the road for the first time in six years, including a March 23 stop at KeyBank Center – a venue that entered an official partnership with Ticketmaster in 2021 – area fans rejoiced. Rather quickly, the sweet turned sour as fans found secondary sellers were listing the best seats for as much as $1,500 through Ticketmaster’s Platinum and Verified Reseller programs. Hundreds of dollars in service fees were added to those prices.

Why is this happening and what can be done about it?

Politicians, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, have called for a re-examination of Ticketmaster’s 2010 merger with Live Nation Entertainment. Prior to Thanksgiving, the New York Times reported that the U.S. Department of Justice had opened an antitrust probe into Live Nation.

Hidden fees

In June, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill targeting companies that employ “malicious” hidden fees and charges for concert tickets. Brett Goldberg, co-founder and CEO of no-fee secondary ticket marketplace TickPick, said little has changed since the signing , however.

“There has been some small change in some of the marketplaces, a slight reduction in how egregious the hidden fees have been,” Goldberg said. “But it’s still a game that’s being played here. The ... intention of the law was that the first price you see ... doesn’t change when you go to checkout. That’s the way that the vast amount of e-commerce business operates. You don’t go to Amazon and then get hit with some sort of random fee at the end of the transaction.”

People aren’t abiding by the dictates of the bill, Goldberg said, because those dictates aren’t being enforced. “If you’re going to spend tax dollars on politicians writing laws that people believe should exist, and then businesses are allowed to just carry on disregarding those laws – that’s a pretty bad precedent to set,” he said.

Goldberg said the all-in, one-price, no-fee model espoused by companies like his own is the one that needs to be adopted across the board, and then enforced.

How important is it to curtail egregious ticket fees? Ticketmaster recently offered two “verified resale” general admission standing room tickets in front of the stage for Springsteen’s KeyBank Center show for $1,319, plus $303.37 in ticket fees. (These fees vary in amount, based on the price Ticketmaster pays the verified reseller and what kind of markup the company decides is applicable.)

Rising ticket costs

There are three ways ways Ticketmaster bumps up the charges:

Dynamic pricing is a Live Nation invention the company began employing in 2011, shortly after the merger with Ticketmaster. The model – based in part on practices employed by the airline industry since the mid-1980s – allows for prices to be raised based on what Ticketmaster defines as high demand. These prices can be changed based on perceived changes in market value of a ticket.

is a Live Nation invention the company began employing in 2011, shortly after the merger with Ticketmaster. The model – based in part on practices employed by the airline industry since the mid-1980s – allows for prices to be raised based on what Ticketmaster defines as high demand. These prices can be changed based on perceived changes in market value of a ticket. Platinum seating allows for higher pricing of what are considered a venue’s best seats. These are tickets put aside by the concert promoter and, in some instances, the artist, for sale at a premium. Since the Live Nation/Ticketmaster merger, the single company is now both concert promoter and ticketing agent. This allows the company to “buy” its own tickets and resell them for a higher price.

allows for higher pricing of what are considered a venue’s best seats. These are tickets put aside by the concert promoter and, in some instances, the artist, for sale at a premium. Since the Live Nation/Ticketmaster merger, the single company is now both concert promoter and ticketing agent. This allows the company to “buy” its own tickets and resell them for a higher price. The verified reseller program allows select secondary ticket sellers to operate through Ticketmaster’s platform. The company gets a cut of the action through additional service fees on a ticket it has already sold and collected service fees on, through the initial transaction.

Do these practices amount to exploitation of the consumer? That depends on whom you ask.

Ticketmaster representatives did not respond to a request for comment for this story. Ticketmaster's previous statement on their pricing and resale policies was:

“As the resale ticketing market has grown to more than a $10 billion dollar industry over the past few years, artists and teams have lost that revenue to resellers who have no investment in the event going well or any of the people working behind the scenes to bring the event to life. ... Event organizers have looked to market-based pricing to recapture that lost revenue ... necessary to maintaining the vibrancy and creativity of the live music industry as artists and their crews become more and more reliant on touring ... (and) the benefit of pricing tickets closer to market value.”

Opting out

Jim Lenker of Buffalo opted out of Springsteen tickets despite being a devout fan.

"The most loyal fans are often the ones scrambling for a ticket during the on-sale date," Lenker said. "This model penalizes them for their passion and loyalty – not to mention their foresight and willingness to tie up a lot of money on a show before anyone else."

Rep. Brian Higgins, of Buffalo, said the Live Nation/Ticketmaster merger should not have been approved by the DOJ.

“Live Nation/Ticketmaster owns 80% of the market. That’s the definition of a monopoly,” he said. “This is about manipulation of artists, venues and fans. No one benefits from this, except Ticketmaster. The artists don’t like it, the venues don’t like it and the fans definitely don’t like it. But if they’re the only game in town, essentially, what choice does anyone have?

"The only solution is to break up this merger. A long, drawn-out bureaucratic process is no relief for people right now. The DOJ, Federal Trade Commission and state attorney general need to act decisively right away. Live Nation/Ticketmaster has had 12 years to address these issues in good faith. They’ve failed to do so. They should get no more chances.

“We need competition. We need choice.”