As the summer gives way to back-to-school season and sweaters, we still have three major local outdoor music festivals left to relish in September. These festivals are all singular, but are united in their passion for musical performances. Here is a quick look.

11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 9 at Buffalo RiverWorks and the RiverFest Park neighborhood.

The 21st MiA fest features a whopping 27 stages throughout the festival grounds, with 250 bands, 150 DJs, 50 exhibiting artists and a kids village plus food and drink vendors. The festival, founded by Goo Goo Dolls bassist and Buffalo resident Robby Takac in 2003, continues to bring together musicians, artists, dancers and the community. “It is our hope that we encourage people to find their musical voice, think about how music touches their lives, and most importantly think about the fact that ... music is art,” reads part of its mission statement.

There's clearly not enough space to list all of the performers here but among the local acts are the dark alternative band The Nigh, rock powerhouses Grosh, pop-rock locals Kevin Sampson and The Night Shift and Buffalo native Pr0 Social, who combines contemporary R&B with cloud rap. Also, country performer Eric Van Houten, now based in Nashville, Green Jello, Cami Clune, Farrow and Skamgotchi. Also look for Chris Trapper, Tokyo Monsters, Hip-hop and afrobeat Montreal-born artist Taigenz and Robby Takac, too. A stage will be devoted to dance where you can see Donegan Dance Exploration, NCCC Tanzen Dance Company and Buffalo Drag & Burlesque among the acts. A silent disco will be on the second floor of RiverWorks.

While the festival is free to attend, there is a $100 “Next Level VIP” ticket available for the first time, which includes a free drink at five venues, exclusive lounges, free parking and boat shuttle, unlimited Ferris wheel rides and intimate performances with featured artists.

5 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 1 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 16 along Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls.

Legendary musicians Joe Louis Walker and Shemekia Copeland are among the national and local artists performing during the two-day Niagara Falls Blues Festival. This is the 14th year for the free event and it will be held in honor of its founder, Toby Rotella, who died in March.

Walker headlines on Sept. 15 with a lineup that starts at 5 p.m. with Cleveland’s Back Street Blues Band followed by the Ontario-born rising blues star Spencer MacKenzie.

Copeland headlines the Sept. 16 date with music starting at 1 p.m. with Tommy Z., followed by Studebaker John & The Hawks, Mike Morgan and the Crawl, Lurrie Bell and Copeland.

Held rain or shine, the festival takes place within 1,000 feet from the brink of Niagara Falls. Chairs are provided, but you can bring your own. Beverage vendors will be available at the festival, so coolers are discouraged.

Gates open at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 and 11 a.m. Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 at Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora.

Celebrating its fifth year, Borderland is a three-day music festival that hosts more than 20 bands across two stages to perform improvisational and collaborative jam sessions. In addition to music, the festival will feature Kidsland, a range of artisans, axe throwing, local chefs and food trucks and drinks from local brewers.

Here's a look at a few of the acts:

Sept. 15: Headlining act is Goose, along with California folk rock band Dawes and the “folk orchestra” band The 502's.

Sept. 16: Phish’s Trey Anastasio with Classic TAB, singer-songwriter Neal Francis, all-star roots project Mighty Poplar and Sammy Rae & the Friends.

Sept. 17: Buffalo-bred jam rock band moe. plus progressive acoustic bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters.

The festival will also have an “art garage” and live art amid the festivities, featuring local artists including Markenzy Cesar, Erin Long and Tami Fuller. More than 20 craft vendors will be on site, selling jewelry, clothing, home décor, artwork, accessories and handmade goods. Vendors include Copper and Steel Chainmail, Bison Botanicals, Bills Pawfia and Drift Woodworking. Dopest Dough, Umami Bites and Mother Clucker’s Grill will be some of the trucks and stands providing an assortment of culinary options.

Three-day general admission tickets are $177.58 and single-day general admission are $92.01. Ages 10 and younger are admitted free. To purchase tickets online and see the availability of overnight camping options, visit borderlandfestival.com.