Virtuosity meets virtuality with Todd Rundgren’s ‘Clearly Human’ tour

“Now you’ve got the issue of the audience not being able to make it to the gig," Rundgren said during a recent telephone interview. "What do you about that? You have to find a way to bring the show to them, somehow. But we didn’t want to give up all the things that you get by actually being in the town. You know certain people in that town. There’s places you like to visit, places you’d like to eat, that are particular to that town.

“So, for instance, we’re doing a show in Buffalo, we’ll get wings from the Anchor Bar for catering – that seems like a no-brainer. And even though we’re in Chicago, we’ll keep all the clocks backstage on Buffalo time, we’ll have the local paper backstage, we’ll dress up the area so that it’s more convincingly Buffalo-like. The show itself will feature Buffalo historical and natural landmarks throughout, on the big video wall behind the band. So we can make it look like we’re playing in front of Buffalo City Hall, for example. A lot has been done to reinforce the locality of the show, which I think is incredibly important. Not just for the audience, but for us as well. To feel like we’re local.”