Vin DeRosa brings love, light through music to 'Gusto Sessions' podcast

The "Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers" podcast is a joint venture between The Buffalo News and Robby Takac’s Music Is Art not-for-profit organization. Recorded at GCR Audio Recording Studios in Buffalo, each episode highlights a band or artist performing live and an interview with News Music Critic Jeff Miers.

Episode 8: Vin DeRosa

He started out busking in front of a Starbucks in Williamsville as a teenager, finding the tips he earned singing and playing guitar much more alluring than working the minimum-wage gigs typical for teens. Within a few years, he was handling vocals during a Stevie Wonder tribute with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra before some 10,000 attendees at Canalside.

But whatever the size of the crowd, one thing remained constant: Vin DeRosa's musicianship was always presented through a lens of love and light.

Growing up in Buffalo with four artistically inclined brothers, DeRosa learned early on to tread the high-wire between competition and collaboration, ultimately coming to the conclusion that the two need not be mutually exclusive. From that point onward, DeRosa devoted himself to the belief that music could act as an agent of elevation and positive change, for both musician and listener alike.

“The goal for me has always been to uplift others through music,” DeRosa said. “Music can, and does, enrich people’s lives. The job of the musician and performer is to use whatever gifts you’ve been given and have developed to help raise us all up – and to do it with a sense of gratitude.”

DeRosa’s main vehicle, the soul/funk/R&B/pop/indie-rock supergroup Vitamin D, has evolved into a meeting ground for some of the finest and most adventurous musicians in the region, including keyboardists Rod Bonner and Toney Rhodes, drummer Carl “Flute” Johnson, percussionist Geraldo Castillo, saxophonist Ken Witman and bassist Matthew James Castronova.

“Whenever I’m around these guys, I just feel so blessed,” DeRosa said. “I feel like, ‘I’m just gonna enjoy this moment that I have no ownership over and inhabit this space we get to share together, because nothing is promised.’ To share creative space with these musicians makes me feel very lucky.”

During his "Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers" podcast recording, DeRosa performed stripped-down versions of three songs that number among “the ones I’ve written that mean the most to me,” moving between the acoustic guitar on loan to him from Michael DiSanto –a mentor of DeRosa’s and an icon in the region’s music scene, who is rehabilitating from a stroke suffered in 2019 – and GCR Audio Recording Studios’ newly acquired (and absolutely gorgeous) Yamaha C7 grand piano.

Upcoming Vin DeRosa shows: 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Giancarlo’s Sicilian Steakhouse, 5110 Main St., Williamsville.

