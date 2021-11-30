Vanessa Williams on holiday music, family and a Buffalo return

Joy to the world, the holiday concert is back! Choirs of angels are singing in exaltation that this shall not be another December full of silent nights.
And it wouldn’t be Christmas without a star or two to guide us.
Thus it comes to pass that Vanessa Williams, a star of royal beauty bright (she did wear the Miss America crown), will be at Kleinhans Music Hall on Dec. 7 for a performance with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Expect to hear Christmas standards, plus the singer’s own holiday favorite, “Star Bright,” and other songs.
“I love a lot of Christmas tunes, but I have favorites that always light me up from my (Christmas) albums,” she said. One of those is “December Lullaby,” from her 2004 album “Silver and Gold.” She recorded it when Sasha, her youngest daughter, was only 4. "She's singing on it," Williams said. The two also share some “I love yous” when the song ends.
Williams’ first holiday album, “Star Bright,” also has a special guest.
“On that, there’s ‘Gracious Good Shepherd,’ where my eldest daughter, Melanie, has a solo,” Williams said. Melanie was not yet 10 at the time, but still was determined to nail her part. “She wanted to do it again and again. That always chokes me up.”
As for herself, Williams said, “’Star Bright’ is probably my favorite to perform. The first time I heard it, I thought oh my God." The song's composer Rob Mathes, also a singer, told her "It’s yours. I’ll never do it again.”
The success of her holiday albums is more a product of emotion and instinct than commercial calculation, Williams said. In fact, success isn’t even always the goal.
“I just love Christmastime, and all the music, whether it be classic or contemporary,” she said. “The songs I choose to do are ones with that feeling of Christmas – coming home, steeped in tradition – as opposed to ‘This is a great jingle and it will make us a lot of money.’ ”
It all worked out. “Star Bright’s” sales went gold, and it was nominated for a Grammy and became a TV special.
Buffalo connection
Williams, with her incredible pipes, generous personality and Buffalo connections, is a favorite among local audiences. She was last on stage here in summer 2018, in concert with the BPO at Artpark, where she was joined by Broadway regular and Buffalo native Carmen Ruby Floyd. Floyd has been part of the Vanessa Williams musical team, which includes her longtime band, ever since the two met while performing together seven years ago in “After Midnight” in the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in Manhattan.
The Vanessa-Carmen relationship is a story in itself, starting, as so many stories around here do, with the inevitable “Buffalo connection.” Floyd was in the Duke Ellington revue “After Midnight” in 2014 when Williams came on as one of the show’s rotating guest stars.
That, Floyd said, is when they discovered their shared Buffalo history – and musical destinies.
“It seemed we were always, somehow, on the same journey,” Floyd said.
Williams’ mother, the former Helen Tinch, who grew up on Hickory Street in Buffalo, went to the same church and high school as Floyd’s mother (they were in different grades).
Helen Tinch graduated early, and studied music and education at Fredonia State Teachers College where she met Vanessa’s father, Milton Williams, also a music student. After they married, the couple moved closer to New York City, where they each taught music and raised their children (actor/musician Chris Williams is their son) in the arts.
As Williams writes in “You Have No Idea,” the 2012 memoir she coauthored with her mom, “When I close my eyes and think about my childhood, I can hear its soundtrack … Ever since I can remember, music was everywhere, all the time … Music is part of my DNA.”
Meanwhile, Floyd’s family was building its own musical legacy in Buffalo. Her mother, Alice, was one of 17 children of Lula Lucritia and Edward Cato Gayles II, siblings who would form the gospel group the Gayles Family Singers. They toured the country and recorded an album before heading off to careers in education, medicine, music and community service.
The singing, however, didn’t stop. As in the Williams family, it couldn’t.
“It’s in my DNA,” Floyd said, echoing her mentor. “I was not extraordinary in my family, because everybody had something. My whole family has musical talent or appreciation. I always said I was ‘second alto on the left.’ ”
Williams would go on to Syracuse University, be crowned Miss America and become a Grammy-nominated music star. Her song “Colors of the Wind” from Disney’s “Pocahontas” won an Academy Award in 1996, the same year Floyd graduated from Buffalo’s Holy Angels Academy and headed to Niagara University.
While at Niagara, Floyd was cast in “The Lion King,” which was settling in for a run in Toronto, and from there she headed to the New York stage and roles in “Avenue Q,” “Hello Dolly!” and other shows. She also has picked up parts on television (”Orange Is the New Black” and more), and in films (including a new one set to come out in 2022 with Nick Nolte).
Williams always had Broadway in her sights while growing up, but she took a more roundabout route than young Floyd did to get there. It wasn’t until 1994, 10 years after Williams handed off the Miss America crown, that she took over for Chita Rivera in the title role of “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”
Twenty years, two hit TV shows (“Ugly Betty,” “Desperate Housewives”) and a Tony nomination (“Into the Woods”) later, she and Floyd would swap Buffalo stories backstage in “After Midnight.”
Williams was impressed by Floyd’s rich voice and her ability to move effortlessly among musical genres. Floyd found someone she could look up to personally and professionally in Williams.
“Vanessa is so intelligent – she’s a smart talent as well as a businesswoman,” Floyd said. “She surrounds herself with people who are very talented in her band, everybody, because her music is so diverse. It will go from R&B to pop to Broadway to standards and she knows we will pick it up and do well. She calls everyone under her umbrella ‘family.’ She knows what she’s doing.”
Keeping busy
The “live and in person” concert at Kleinhans – requiring masks and vaccines – is a sign of an overall busier time than 2020 allowed for performing artists.
Williams, who did concerts from her home during the pandemic and has been performing live for a number of months, said her visit to Buffalo will be “in and out,” due to other commitments.
Among her most recent projects is Black Theatre United, a coalition of Black theater artists who work onstage and behind the scenes. The group organized during the pandemic in 2020 to advocate for equal treatment of all races in the performing arts and beyond. Under the motto “Stand for Change,” members hope to use their influence to advance social justice and combat systemic racism. Others in the coalition include actor and fashion icon Billy Porter, Broadway diva Audra MacDonald, legendary baritone Brian Stokes Mitchell, actor Wendell Pierce (“The Wire”) and LaChanze (who is currently wowing New York audiences in the revival of “Trouble in Mind”).
Meanwhile, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will continue to celebrate the return of its holiday marathon of concerts, which includes Handel’s “Messiah” on Dec. 5 at St. Mary’s Swormville, and then takes a lighter turn Dec. 3, with “Elf in Concert” at Kleinhans.
The night with Williams on Dec. 7 lands in the middle of the schedule, followed by two nights with local soprano Sirgourney Cook and Music Director JoAnn Falletta in “JoAnn’s Classical Christmas, Dec. 10 and 11, and wrapping it up with four performances of “John Morris Russell’s Jazzy Holiday Pops,” Dec. 16-19.
Floyd, who lives with her husband and son near New York City, may stay in Buffalo a little while longer to see family, but she also is busy promoting her debut album, “Broadway, Jazz Me!” She hopes to be back for Christmas, recalling her childhood, when “the Christmas carols at family gatherings at church were just outrageous! We could sing for hours.
"Maybe I’ll get them to do it this year.”