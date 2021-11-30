Vanessa Williams on holiday music, family and a Buffalo return

Williams was impressed by Floyd’s rich voice and her ability to move effortlessly among musical genres. Floyd found someone she could look up to personally and professionally in Williams.

“Vanessa is so intelligent – she’s a smart talent as well as a businesswoman,” Floyd said. “She surrounds herself with people who are very talented in her band, everybody, because her music is so diverse. It will go from R&B to pop to Broadway to standards and she knows we will pick it up and do well. She calls everyone under her umbrella ‘family.’ She knows what she’s doing.”

Keeping busy

The “live and in person” concert at Kleinhans – requiring masks and vaccines – is a sign of an overall busier time than 2020 allowed for performing artists.

Williams, who did concerts from her home during the pandemic and has been performing live for a number of months, said her visit to Buffalo will be “in and out,” due to other commitments.