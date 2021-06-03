Transcending the transactional with Chautauqua Institution’s Deborah Sunya Moore

“What is it about a band where, thousands of people come to see them, and they’re all really nice? It’s not like thousands of people elbowing each other out of the way to get a good seat. I was thinking, ‘These are just really kind and cool people. And it’s because they’re followers of this band that has a good vibe.’ So I tried to get to know the band, because I’m realizing that there’s something more than just a transaction going on here. And in the process, it turns out that the Avett Brothers’ grandfather was a Methodist minister. And that led, two years later, to us having a member of the band on our interfaith program.

“That’s what we’re trying to do – to find that deeper conversation across platforms, to get to the kernel of life, beyond categories.”

Developing themes meant to connect

Moore also points to the institution’s relationship with jazz musician and educator Wynton Marsalis as an example of placing mandate and mission ahead of simple transactional relationships.