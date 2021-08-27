Town Ballroom to reopen Sept. 10 with Covid protocols in place

Operators of the Town Ballroom on Main Street announced in a tweet on Friday that there will be new Covid-19 safety protocols in place when the venue reopens on Sept. 10.

The venue plans to check vaccination status at the door. Ticket holders for concerts will be asked to show a New York Excelsior Pass on a cellphone, or an actual vaccine card with ID. Unvaccinated patrons must provide proof of a negative, lab-administered Covid-19 PCR or rapid test within 48 hours of entry. Home rapid tests will not be accepted, the venue said.

Children under 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine may not attend events for the immediate future.

Ticket holders will be required to wear masks upon entering Town Ballroom and then "strongly encouraged" to keep them on throughout the event.

The policy is in line with the venue owner's past statements, that limiting concert venues only to the vaccinated would be implausible.

“Everyone needs to get the vaccine if we plan on carrying on as we did before the pandemic,” Town Ballroom owner said Donny Kutzbach said in an April interview with The Buffalo News. "But in terms of live music only allowing admittance through something like Excelsior Pass, I don’t see it working. It’s just not tenable.”

